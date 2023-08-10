Scavenger hunt is new this year

Because the RiverFront Parks Committee’s annual celebration of RiverFest, originally planned for June, has been rescheduled to coincide with Dragon Boat weekend, John Maday is looking forward to a “much more energetic” Saturday.

“It was only going to be the Dragon Boat teams training,” he said. “But now there will be a lot going on, and the Dragon Boat teams might want to bring their families.”

Some of the activities, set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at Wilkes-Barre’s Nesbitt Park, include a chance to visit with the Five Mountain Bear Clan Native American Teaching Village and the 24th Connecticut Militia re-enactors, a chance for kids to design and make their own fish-print t-shirts and the chance to explore the YMCA’s Imagination Playground.

For the first time, River Fest also will include a scavenger hunt. During that event, set for 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., participants will set out to find models of “12 animals that live in the forest, and a bass.”

The fish is included as a nod to Suskie Bass Masters, who will have a team in the Dragon Boat races.

Other teams are sponsored by Wilkes University, King’s College (King’s has two teams, the KC Grizzles and the younger KC Yutes), Penn State University, Mericle, Benesch & Associates, the Luzerne County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Geisinger 65 Forward and the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association with the Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Dragon Boat races will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday Aug. 13.

Along with prizes for the fastest team, the most spirited team and the team with the best-dressed drummer, Maday said, there will be a prize this year for the college team with the best time.

Live musical entertainment is also on the schedule, along with paddling trips (contact Endless Mountains Outfitters at emo444.com or 570-746-9140 or Susquehanna Canoes & Kayaks at kayaktheriver.com or 570-388-6107 to register.) And the 5K Color Fun Walk/Run Fun-Raiser will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. At each kilometer mark, blasting stations will cover racers with color powder, and the walk/run benefits the Street Art Society of NEPA.

“It’s a lot to do,” Maday said. “I’m anticipating a lot of energy.”