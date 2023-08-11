LTWB presents evening of one-acts

‘Exceptional actresses will reward any playwright who creates a theatre piece focused on women,’ playwright David Parmelee wrote in an artist’s statement on Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s Facebook page. No doubt that includes his wife, Toni Jo Parmelee, and Carol Warholak Sweeney, who will appear in his one-act, ‘Home and Contents,’ this weekend.

“You want to know what Holly is like?” playwright KK Gordon asked, shoving a script across a table in the lobby at Little Theatre. “Read her opening monologue.”

The monologue was humorous, reflecting the character’s scattered thoughts and the realistic way many a sibling would talk to her sister.

One sentence leapt off the page: “Friends help you move. Real friends help you move bodies.”

Yes, Holly wants her sister Molly to help her hide the body of the man she just killed.

“She poured Drano into a martini,” Gordon explained.

“Real Friends Help You Move …” is one of five one-act plays Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre will present Aug. 11 -13, and in what seems to be an unusual coincidence, four of the five deal in some way with death.

“It’s kind of an odd serendipity,” Little Theatre general manager David Parmelee said, explaining that when the theatre announced it would produce an evening of one-acts, area playwrights submitted 14 scripts.

Rather than making the decisions in-house, LTWB artistic director Walter Mitchell sent the scripts to four certified theater ajudicators to ask for recommendations.

“I wanted it to have a clear beginning, a clear middle and a clear end,” said Marsha Amato-Greenspan, an adjudicator from Delaware who attended a Wednesday evening rehearsal.

She looks for other qualities when she’s evaluating a script, but that was the one she mentioned first.

After reading several scripts, Amato-Greenspan said, she recommended three, and they did make the final cut.

And asplaywrights, actors and directors of the five one-acts chatted on Wednesday evening, a reporter filled a notebookwith quotes on a common theme:

“It’s about loss and mourning and the death of a loved one,” said William Jeffery of West Wyoming, who said he started working on “Death at the 305” some 15 years ago, when his grandfather died. He lost the script but resurrected the idea after the more recent death of his mother.

“(The character I play) goes through anger, he goes through sadness, he goes through regret,” said Mark Finkelstein of Kingston, who portrays a man who lost a loved one in Jeffery’s play.

“It’s going to pull at your heartstrings,” said Matt Sarnovsky of Forty Fort, who plays the Grim Reaper as he meets the bereaved man at a bus depot. “He’s presented as caring, as empathetic, as not sure of the answers himself.”

“I play the daughter of a dead woman who reads her mother’s diary and finds out a lot of things she never knew — that she’s adopted and that her mother couldn’t have kids,” said Kellie Logrande of Forty Fort, who appears in Montie Ford’s play, “With Love, Your Guardian Angel.”

“When I was 18 I lost my best friend to an accident caused by a drunk driver,” said Ford, of Mountain Top, noting she based part of the play on that memory. “But mostly I was inspired by being a single mom to my girls.”

David Parmelee’s play “Home and Contents” deals with an estate that had been a woman’s home for 90 years; she ran it as an inn on a barrier island and, now that she has died, everything is to be auctioned off.

“The spirit of the lady that owned the house” is a presence in the play said Toni Jo Parmelee, David’s wife, who portrays the auctioneer.

By the way, what is it like for Parmelee to be directed by her husband?

“He does a good job,” Toni Jo said, adding it can be nerve-wracking to go over the lines with David because as the playwright he’s aware of every word he wrote. “You don’t want to say ‘and’ when it should be ‘if,’ ” she said.

There is one more play in the mix, and it seems to be the only one not about death. “Wrangler” was written by Art Walsh, who with KK Gordon is a co-founder of the Old Bricke Theatre in Scranton.

Judging by the cast’s Old West, cowpoke attire, it simply looks like fun. “It’s a comedy of mistaken everything,” director Ciaran Burke confirmed.

A second certified adjudicator, Jeff DiSabatino, also attended Wednesday’s rehearsal and said he is affiliated with The Barnstormers, a theatre group in Southeast Pennsylvania’s Ridley Park. At 115 years old, that group has even more longevity than Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s century in show business.

“We’re part of the community,” DiSabatino said, suggesting a reason for both theaters’ success. “And the community is part of us.”

Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s evening of One-Acts will be performed at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 537 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. General admission tickets are $20 at the door. There is no need for reservations.