I’m fresh and back from a trip to the Windy City, aka Chicago.

While I was there for a quick work trip, I did indeed still get to wander around The Loop, the happening area with eclectic eateries, shopping, shows and all sorts of fun events in Downtown Chicago.

I loved checking out the riverwalk and envisioned dining al fresco on a boat there one night.

It’s truly an idyllic setting downtown, and as soon as I arrived I knew I would fit right in.

I made small talk at Starbucks before I made my way to Syd Jerome, a family owned menswear shop in business since 1958. I scoped it out via Google and realized it was the perfect spot to pick up a new sportscoat. I never had a Canali brand sportscoat before, but wardrobe stylist Michael was a great help in selecting the best black and blue jacket for me.

For some reason anymore, whenever I go to a new city I feel like I need a new wardrobe. Whatever makes you feel good, right?

While most of my time was spent in meetings, I did have a lovely dinner at Tanta Chicago, a Peruvian restaurant in the River North neighborhood.

The venue is dedicated to educating the community on the cultures and flavor of Peru in a laid-back, casual setting with all sorts of deliciousness on its menu.

The menu offers a variety, but isn’t overwhelming, which made it easier for my indecisive self to find a plate.

For starters, though, we ordered Cebiches with tuna, avocado, seasonal fish and vegetables. The table shared and everyone in my party seemed pleased.

When it came time to order I was torn between the Adobo short ribs (in a special sauce with honey glaze and carrots) and the salmon in a rocoto-miso glaze with bok choy, beech mushrooms and chaufa blanco.

I opted for the latter and was so glad I did.

Other popular menu items are assorted empanadas, anticuchos and vegetarian plates.

I didn’t get up to the rooftop patio, but I heard that’s a divine time, so on my next stop in the city that’s on my list.

As for my travel accommodations, it was super easy getting a United Airlines flight direct from Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport right to Chicago O’Hare International Airport, and returning the next day.

In my past travel life I usually had layovers in Charlotte and Philadelphia, so this was a special treat to fly direct to work meetings with no stop needed.

I kind of like the small jet I traveled on, too. I felt like a real jetsetter.

***

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].

