Red onion, poppyseed dressing add flavor to summer salad

When page designer Lyndsay Bartos presented me with a bag of homegrown veggies the other day, my eyes were drawn to a deep green cucumber.

Hadn’t I just noticed a recipe for Cucumber Salad when I was paging through a booklet of “Everyday Food” recipes from Martha Stewart?

I decided to follow Martha’s recipe, which she made colorful by adding a red onion and not peeling the cucumbers. A simple poppy seed dressing would add some pizzazz.

“Mmm. Smells good,” reporter and Time Leader taste tester Hannah Simerson said before she even tasted it.

“I love the crunch,” Hannah said after trying it. “It’s really refreshing, which was good because I came in from the hot outdoors. I’m very happy with this.”

“Delicious,” reporter Jen Learn-Andes added. “It has a good flavor.”

“It’s perfect just the way it is,” news editor Roger DuPuis said. “I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Ah, but some tasters would have made changes.

“It would be better with half the onions,” sportswriter John Erzar said. “They’re overpowering.”

“I really like onions so I’m happy with it,” reporter Margaret Roarty said. “It’s refreshing.”

“It’s good,” page designer Ashley Bringmann said. “But I think it needs something. I just don’t know what.”

Actually, both my fellow test cook/husband Mark and I had been thinking along the same lines as Ashley, when we first tried the dish at home.

I tried adding more vinegar to a small sample. I tried adding more sour cream, then more salt. Nothing seemed to give me the intense flavor I thought I wanted.

Rummaging deeper into the bag of veggies from Lyndsay, I pulled out some long thin peppers and — realizing they were quite hot, as in make-your-lips-burn hot — I sliced one into little slivers and brought it to the newsroom along with the cucumber dish.

“If anybody wants the salad to have more flavor,” I said, “you could try adding some of this pepper.”

“The cucumbers alone were very tasty and very refreshing. I didn’t think it needed any spicing up, but it was worth a shot,” reporter Kevin Carroll said after trying the salad with a piece of pepper and deciding that was too much heat.

“I’m very happy with this (salad) the way it is,” Hannah said. “I’m not a pepper person.”

Suffice it to say, most of the taste testers did not want to try the hot peppers, and the few who did found them too hot. I guess we’re such mild-mannered reporters, you know, like Clark Kent, that you can’t expect us to try to prove anything with the Scoville (pepper heat) Scale.

But thanks very much to Joe and Mike, friends of Lyndsay’s father, for being generous with their produce.

My mom really enjoyed the cucumber salad at her house, with a sandwich; Lyndsay said she “loved it,” Roger said it was “perfect” and Hannah said “mmm.” Hannah also thanked me for trying to focus on healthy foods.

Here is the recipe, from a 2004 Martha Stewart publication. It calls for English cucumbers, but I used regular American cucumbers; no one seemed to mind.

Cucumber Salad

Halve 2 English cucumbers, about 1 pound each, lengthwise. Using a teaspoon, scrape out seeds. Slice cucumbers very thinly on the diagonal.

In a medium bowl combine cucumbers with 1 medium red onion, halved and thinly sliced.

In a small bowl, stir together 1/3 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons reduced-fat sour cream and 2 tablespoons cider vinegar, 1 tablespoon honey, 1 teaspoon poppy seeds, 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper. Add to cucumber mixture, toss and serve immediately.