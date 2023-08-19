🔊 Listen to this

“This community is filled with all kinds of joy.”

“Younger generations are coming back.”

“At first I came because it was close to my home. Now I come because it’s too exciting not to come.”

Those were just a few of the comments as members of the Forty Fort United Methodist Church gathered in a church parlor last week to talk about their beloved faith community, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

The word “exciting” seemed to keep coming up in the conversation.

“What’s exciting for me as a minister is seeing people hungry for faith, hungry for God,” said the pastor, the Rev. Richard Bradshaw. “We’re bringing people back, or for the first time. The programs are nice (and the church does sponsor lots of programs), but a life of faith is more fulfilling.”

The church’s official anniversary is in November, but with the hope of better weather, organizers are planning a celebratory worship service and dinner on Oct. 15. Former pastors and former members are invited, the choir is working on the music, and a barbershop quartet will be on hand.

But activities won’t be limited to one day; the church’s calendar of events is continually growing, with a Saturday (Aug. 19) chicken barbecue sold out in advance, a craft fair set for Sept. 9, a recent Lehigh River raft trip for the youth group, a food pantry open to the needy on the second Wednesday of each month, planned cooking classes, an upcoming Trunk or Treat event, and much more.

Church member Nancy Rowlands of Kingston, who was knitting throughout the conversation, said she used to belong to a different church, until it closed nine years ago. “You know how they say ‘a child will lead you,’ ” Rowlands said. “My granddaughter said we needed to find a new church and we visited four.”

Rowlands’ family chose Forty Fort United Methodist because they sensed enthusiasm there; it was easy to make friends.

“I joined the pasty-making group and the knitting group,” Rowlands said, even as she worked on her latest project for the knitting group, which donates afghans, hats, mittens and other handmade items to veterans, the homeless and others who can use them.

“We want to be a community that cares,” Bradshaw said. “We’re a fellowship that supports each other, that loves God and serves our neighbor.”

He’s pleased with the number of people who attend services, marveling that “we would get 60 to 65 even during Covid, now it’s twice that many … and we get just as many people in the winter as in the summer.”

Of course there’s plenty of room for more. “Come any time,” said church member Corky Krupp, who was also working on her needlecraft.

You don’t have to belong to Forty Fort United Methodist to come to Bible study, said the Rev. Harriet Santos, a retired former pastor who enjoys the study group’s lively discussions, most recently centered on the Acts of the Apostles.

“We study the Scriptures and we discuss it,” she said. “We share the input Christ is having in our lives.”

The church also plans to initiate evening vesper services, at 6:30 on the last Wednesday of each month, for people who work during the day; it already has weekly services at noon on Wednesday, which are more convenient for retired people.

And on Sept. 23 there will be a women’s retreat, set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., which will be free to the community and include a free lunch. Other upcoming retreats will be designed just for men, or for everyone.

Every week, Sunday services are at 10 a.m. “And maybe 100 people stay for coffee afterward,” Krupp said.

“People feel lost, they feel lonely,” Bradshaw said. “We are welcoming everyone, with the love of Christ. Come and see.”

Santos, the retired pastor, said she’s been glad to notice younger people joining their elders in the pews.

“For a while we had no children,” Santos said. “Then we started having baptisms.”

Bradshaw thinks word is spreading that the church tries to be especially welcoming to children, with part of the service directed toward them.

“We want children to know they’re important,” Bradshaw said.

While the adults talked, 11-year-old Amy Verrastro and 9-year-old Emma O’Gorman were doing some paperwork at a table on the other side of the parlor.

Emma is an acolyte and had recently written a prayer for a children’s service, Bradshaw said.

When a reporter approached their table and asked about the prayer, Emma rifled through a folder and pulled out piece of paper. “Dear God,” she had printed carefully. “Thank you for teaching us about love. Thank you for this time together. Amen.”

For more information about the church or its upcoming 150th anniversary celebration, see its Facebook page, call 570-287-3840 or email [email protected]/.