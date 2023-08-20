🔊 Listen to this

“A few of my family members want to celebrate an important milestone in a tourist spot. I am going to be vague here as I do not want to be recognized.

“The event is to be held at a hotel with a variety of scheduled activities, and all of this sounds like a great time except for there being an elephant in the room that no one, so far, is dealing with. I doubt it has crossed their minds.

“I am gay and live with my partner. There are no issues with any of that with my immediate family. The elephant is I do not want to spend any money in any state with political leaders and laws that intentionally disrespect our community.

“I have not brought up my resistance to attend. I want to register my objection with those organizing the celebration as delicately as possible so it does not taint the festivity of someone I dearly care about. Any thoughts are appreciated.”

G: Though I am not gay, I am sympathetic to your situation. I am happy to know you are being a conscious consumer, particularly when it violates your core identity. Though there may be many readers who are disinclined to be invested at this level of consideration, where it pertains to social and political concerns and their expenditure of funds, this is an opportunity to open their eyes wider to these problems and solutions.

If you have one relative that you are particularly close to, who may already be sensitized to your stance, I would start there. If you do not, then I opt for being straight and honest with anyone that is in the “need to know” camp.

If this is not a surprise celebration, meaning you would not be spoiling anything by discussing your objection to the venue/state of the party, then I would also take it up with the person being celebrated. That is a purely respectful thing to do in my playbook.

Just be as direct and vulnerable with your feelings about not wanting to have any of your money going in to the coffers of a state, or venue, that causes you, and so many others, such needless harm and hurt.

My wise father taught me as I long as I live in truth I cannot be the cause of anyone’s hurt or pain. Whenever I have found myself in a position where values or agendas collide, where there are points of disagreement that cannot be reconciled anytime soon, I have defaulted to my truth and then rest in its peace, despite any sturm und drang.

Yes, if you follow suit, this does mean those members of your family who just don’t “get it” and don’t want to “get it” will be potentially upset. But that is nothing you can fix or change, no matter how calmly, sanely, sweetly you deliver the news that you “ain’t goin’ ” to be there with them, no way no how.

You will however be there in spirit, and your special loved one will know you deeply had wished the venue chosen were somewhere more accepting. Send your regrets to those who need to know as soon as possible, so they can make accommodations, without holding any regrets that any upheaval ensues.

Going forward your relatives will know that this is something that matters greatly to you. It may spark in some an awareness that helps to influence their spending behaviors. One can hope so.

I say this because I was invited to a wedding to be held at a church led by a minister who did not support gay unions, much less gay marriage. Though I was in support of the couple getting married, I was not in support of their adherence to a church with an interpretation of religious texts that I so strongly disagree with. My position on this would be no different if the circumstance was discriminating in any other way.

Despite the emotional hurt that some of my closest loved ones would feel, I knew the reasons for my refusal were in alignment with my core truth of how I choose to live. That I am unwilling to condone the views held by that church and its congregation, does not mean I cannot still be unconditionally loving.

It has taken many years for those hurts to be less prominent in some of my circle, but for me, so be it. I accept that not everyone is going to agree or approve of my way of being in the world, as they may not yet be spiritually or intellectually capable of understanding these principles. I realize many are not willing to break with either tradition, or interrupt the going along to get along. There are those who are more comfortable just not making any issue out of something that threatens the status quo.

It does come at a sacrifice, but one I am willing to make. I recognize not everyone is so inclined. I am comfortable with being separated, or less intimately connected with, those who violate my own principles.

It may take you several conversations to be able to restore even a modicum of resigned acceptance with some of those in your own circle. They will see that you back them up by being willing to buck the trend of all those more willing to continue with divisiveness. But even if you do not achieve that, you will have peace, certain of your convictions that seeking justice is the better way.

