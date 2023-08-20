🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne Foundation is excited to announce that The Pasco L. Shiavo Nonprofit Forum will return for its second year on September 21st, 2023.

This year’s forum will take place at the Hazleton Launchbox, a no-cost startup accelerator and coworking space designed to provide early-stage startup companies with the support and resources needed to build a sustainable business and a viable plan for growth. This facility was made possible through support from Pasco L. Shiavo, and represents just one of the countless ways he loved and contributed to his community.

During his lifetime, Pasco L. Schiavo was well regarded as a distinguished lawyer, author, educator, community leader, philanthropist and friend to all. Sadly, he passed in 2018. In a final act of true generosity, through his estate, Pasco made sure to carve out funds to aid the Greater Hazleton and Weatherly areas after he left us through the Luzerne Foundation. The grants awarded at the Nonprofit Forum will support a range of needs including support for law enforcement, after school programs and educational opportunities for children, historical preservation and food for the hungry among many other deserving causes.

After a successful inaugural nonprofit forum last year, $125,000 was awarded to over 20 charitable organizations based in the Greater Hazleton Area and Weatherly.

The Weatherly Area Community Library was one of the grant recipients from last year’s forum, seeking funding for a computer lab. “As President of the Weatherly Area Community Library, I am grateful for the opportunity to be a recipient of the Pasco L. Schiavo Grant Program. The members of the Weatherly Area and surrounding communities will benefit tremendously with this funding. A room in our community Library will be renovated and upgraded with computers and a place for monthly meetings for our Library Board of Directors and local non-profits, such as our Weatherly Area High School Alumni Association, who hold their meetings in our facility. We are most appreciative and thank the Schiavo Family for this much needed funding.”

Similarly, this year The Luzerne Foundation will select up to 20 qualifying public charities that serve the Greater Hazleton and Weatherly communities are invited to apply through our grant portal. The grant portal is now open and can be accessed through our website www.luzfdn.org. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, September 5th, 2023.

Projects should be well-defined and address a specific need in the community. Applications should indicate a defined population served, indicate how it will impact the quality of life in the Hazleton and Weatherly communities and provide qualitative or quantitative measurable outcomes for the grant’s time period.

Additionally, organizations should present a well-defined mission; a demonstrated record of success; a financially sound structure; and leadership and staff with proper expertise to complete the project.

An appropriate budget for the project must be included, and should detail how the project will be completed. Other funders and future funding of the project should be identified.

The Pasco Schiavo Distribution Committee will read through each application and invite participants to speak at the forum in a “Shark-Tank” style pitch at the forum on September 21st for a chance at receiving a $5,000 – $10,000 grant.

Through nonprofit forums like this one, The Luzerne Foundation can aid in facilitating projects and programs that make an impact while creating meaningful connections with the community.

Just as Pasco did, please keep the Luzerne Foundation in mind for charitable purposes during your estate planning process. The gift does not have to be large in any way — with the Luzerne Foundation’s help, a small amount provided through your or your loved one’s estate could provide meaningful change to the community and continue your legacy of helping others for decades.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.TM