Advocate for nursing care, dementia gives address

King’s College on Saturday recognized more than 90 graduates who received their bachelor’s and master’s degrees during its 2023 Summer Commencement at the William S. Scandlon Physical Education Center.

This year’s speaker, Ann Kolanowski, Ph.D., R.N., FAAN, professor emerita at the Penn State Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing, delivered remarks to the graduating class, which includes 70 students receiving their Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies.

Dr. Kolanowski’s work has been supported by the National Institutes of Health, the Alzheimer’s Association, and the Hartford, Commonwealth and Neuroscience Nursing Foundations. She has published more than 185 papers on dementia care in scientific journals and serves on several scientific advisory boards, including those at Harvard, Columbia, and Brown Universities. She was the recipient of the 2012 Doris Schwartz Gerontological Nursing Research Award.

Additional remarks and prayers were offered by Thomas R. Smith ’77, chair of the board of King’s College, and the Rev. Thomas P. Looney, C.S.C., Ph.D., president of King’s College. Joseph Evan, Ph.D., ’95, provost and vice president for academic affairs, conferred the degrees.

“It’s gratifying to know that regardless of your major, you have learned that promoting the common good is the foundation of positive change in our world,” said Dr. Kolanowski. “Class of 2023, the world needs you and what King’s College has prepared you to do. We have faith you will transform the communities where you live, giving hope and a future to everyone you touch.”

“We form graduates to champion the inherent dignity of every person and to mobilize their professional skills and talents to serve the common good,” said Father Looney. “I hope you have learned that every human being is your sister and brother and even that your own life is not all about you, but about the good you can do for others. Love — seeking the good of the other — is the true measure of a life well lived.”

Listed below are the degrees conferred and the individuals eligible to graduate at the time of this release. An official listing will also be available at kings.edu/commencement.

BACHELOR OF ARTS — CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Devin Quinn Maciejewski, Montoursville, PA.

BACHELOR OF ARTS — EDUCATIONAL STUDIES

Magdalena Sofia Toledo, Ringwood, NJ.

BACHELOR OF ARTS — GENERAL STUDIES

Cheryl Ann Nardone, Mountain Top, PA; Johanna Habib Czarnecki, Dallas, PA; Mary Spencer-Kutzor, Hunlock Creek, PA.

BACHELOR OF ARTS — SPANISH WITH K-12 EDUCATION

Nicol Denisse Brito Polanco, Tresckow, PA.

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE — CLINICAL LABORATORY SCIENCE

Madison Paige Modugno, Unityville, PA.

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE — ENVIRONMENTAL & ECOLOGICAL SCIENCES

Osaid S. Nahhas, Wilkes-Barre, PA.

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE — BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

Robert Liam Johnson, Wyckoff, NJ; Veronica Marie Lockard, Dillsburg, PA.

MASTER OF EDUCATION — SPECIAL EDUCATION, MULTISENSORY STRUCTURED LANGUAGE EDUCATION PROGRAM

Jennifer Rome Talik, Conroe, TX.

MASTER OF EDUCATION — READING

Amy Lyn Demellier, Nanticoke, PA; Gabriella Romanelli, Wilkes-Barre, PA; Courtney Megan Wagner, Shavertown, PA; Shelby Lynn Mack, Hanover Township, PA; Kara Butte, Parker, CO.

MASTER OF SCIENCE — HEALTH CARE ADMINISTRATION

Shyann Nicole Church, Swoyersville, PA; Ryan J. Gorki, Wilkes-Barre, PA; Isabelle Anne McColl Lebrun, Plattsburgh, NY.

MASTER OF SCIENCE — NUTRITION AND DIETETICS

Sabrina M. Murphy, West Chester, PA.

MASTER OF SCIENCE — NUTRITION SCIENCE

Zoe Stein, Alburtis, PA.

MASTER OF SCIENCE — PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT STUDIES

Mikayla Quinn Reynolds, Dallas, PA; Hannah Bridget Robbins, Pittston, PA; Emily Bush, Wilkes-Barre, PA; Samantha Rose Cote, Collinsville, CT; Mia Francesca Maiolatesi, Carbondale, PA; Kayla Onelia Cianfichi, Moscow, PA; Alyson Leigh Wade, Drexel Hill, PA; Breaunna Colonna-Dotter, Walnutport, PA; Gabriella Hope Medina, Kingston, PA; Carlos M Castillo, Nanticoke, PA; Caden Tyler Rozitski, Mountain Top, PA; Nathan Lawyer, Hanover, PA; Paige Annelise Gould, Mountain Top, PA; Ifrah Mehran, Mountain Top, PA.

Also, Steffen Coppola Hude, Morrisville, PA; Sydney Lee Gnall, Barnesville, PA; Olivia Faith Daniels, Northampton, PA; Nicole Marie Klitchko, Bethlehem, PA; Noah A. Pettenati, Du Bois, PA; Matthew Ronald Silinskie, West Wyoming, PA; Angelique Wygonowski, Montague, NJ; Claire Catherine Coe, Oneonta, NY; Taylor Rose Kaschak, Weston, PA; Michael Cy Tolan, Hazleton, PA; Kaitlyn Junko Roberts, Mountain Top, PA; Sarah Elizabeth Miller, Harding, PA; Angeline J Ruckle, Hunlock Creek, PA; Andrea Elizabeth Ruby, Duryea, PA; Lauren Marie Crinella, Archbald, PA.

Also, Christianna Elizabeth Huntzinger, Berwick, PA; Michael Thomas Fleming, Oak Ridge, NJ; Jessica Marie Schaut, Macungie, PA; Britney Amber Fandl, Catasauqua, PA; Taylor Christina Mueller, Hockessin, DE; Taylor Marie Russo, Staten Island, NY; Lindsey Novy, Hauppauge, NY; Elizabeth C Savidge, Andover, CT; Hubert Kostek, Long Pond, PA; Gracelyn Marsh, Larksville, PA; Laura Elizabeth Bogert, Milford, PA; Morgan Elizabeth Richter, Hanover, PA; Emily Elizabeth Gordon, Bangor, PA; Kristen L Grebe, Phoenixville, PA; Jennifer S O’connor, Gilbertsville, PA; Cassandra R Genovese, Gilbertsville, PA; Brianna Catherine Prinz, Aberdeen, MD; Jacob Cole Miller, Macungie, PA; Mackenzie Renee Shughart, Mercersburg, PA; Kyrsten Elizabeth Meder, Philadelphia, PA.

Also, Freya Claire Peters, Stony Point, NY; Alexis Marie Washko, Pottsville, PA; Emily Leigh Kemme, Coatesville, PA; Nicholas Patrick Harth, Pittston, PA; Sarah Nancy Gabel, Jim Thorpe, PA; Joseph Theodore Jones Jr., York, PA; Meranda Jayne Keister, Newport, PA; Meghan Anne Brooks, Circleville, OH; Mary Katherine Kim Kushnerick, Gilbertsville, PA; Katelyn Rose Molnar, Toms River, NJ; Victoria Zaczynski, Branchburg, NJ; Mary Maria Naccarato, Wallingford, CT; Angela B Gyiele, Reading, PA; Annie Mae Ryan, Hillsborough, NJ; Krishna Brahmbhatt, Flushing, NY; Brianna Natalie Goldstein, Staten Island, NY; Rose Elaine Watters, Jarrettsville, MD; Lauren Leda Freeley, Pembroke, MA; Grace Elizabeth Daly, Rochester, NY; Rebecca Caren Goldberg, Bryn Mawr, PA; Jackilyn Joan Annelli, East Hampton, CT.