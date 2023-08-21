🔊 Listen to this

As we get into the swing of the fall sports season, let’s take a look at some common exercise-related injuries and what differentiates them from each other.

Sprains, strains and fractures have different symptoms, and knowledge of these distinctions can help you understand what’s causing your pain next time you tumble during a workout or your child comes home from practice hurting.

A sprain is the result of stretching or tearing ligaments, which are the bands of fibrous tissue that connect our bones to our joints.

Sprain symptoms include:

Pain

Limited mobility

Swelling

Bruising

If you heard or felt a pop at the time of injury, this can also indicate a sprain.

Strains are a little bit different because they are injuries to muscles or tendons, which are the tissues that attach muscle to bone. Strains occur when we engage in one or more actions that stress our muscles or tendons.

Strains, like sprains, can cause pain, swelling or bruising, but other symptoms include:

Muscle spasms

Cramping

Weakness

Immobility

Sports-related movements, like quickly pivoting on a court, or running on a slippery field, cause sprains and strains. A treatment model, called the RICE method, can be used to care for sprains and strains alike.

R – Rest the injury for 48 hours

I – Apply ice for 20 minutes at a time, 4 to 8 times a day

C – Compress the injury to reduce swelling

E – Elevate the injured limb about 8 inches above the heart

Pre-game stretching and light jogging can reduce the risk of injury by loosening your muscles before rigorous action. Preventing injuries, when we can, is always preferable to treating them.

If you can’t feel your joint, can’t bear to put weight your limb, feel numbness in the injured area, or have swelling or bruising directly over a bone, you might have a fracture and should seek medical attention right away.

The terms fracture and break are often used interchangeably by physicians and both are appropriate to describe any loss of continuity with a bone. This loss of continuity can range from a hairline crack that develops from reduced bone integrity over time to a bone that shatters into several pieces from an acute trauma.

Common types of fractures include:

Segmental (one bone broken in two places)

Comminuted (one bone broken in three or more places)

Compression (bone crushed and flattened)

Spiral (spiral-shaped fracture around the bone)

Transverse (fracture forms a straight line across the bone)

Greenstick (fracture does not extend all the way through the bone)

Treating fractures consists of immobilizing bones so they can heal themselves by creating new bone tissue that knits fractures back together. Because new bone tissue is soft, casts, slings, splints, wraps and boots can be used to immobilize larger bones.

With proper care, we can alleviate pain with sports-related injuries and help to prevent future injuries. If you have any symptoms of a fracture, always get to an urgent care clinic as soon as possible, and if you have an injury that may be life-threatening, call 911 or get to the nearest emergency room.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].