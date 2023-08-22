🔊 Listen to this

Shown are Misericordia University’s PA graduates, from left, first row: Kelsey Brennan, Amber Gross, Melissa Evans, Samantha Soltis. Second row: Emilee Wasilewski, Jeremy Jayne, Katherine Lynch, Alyssa Carcola. Third row: Zachary Dottor, Danielle Frutiger, Breanna McDonald, Andrew Vaccariello.

In a recent ceremony, Misericordia University recognized the 2023 graduating class from the Physician Assistant Studies Graduate Program during a Program Completion and White Coat Ceremony held in the Lemmond Theater.

Twelve students completed the rigorous 25-month Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies (MSPAS) program. The program includes classroom and clinical instruction as part of the curriculum.

The program prepares graduates for an inter-professional workplace with a strong foundation in medical knowledge, clinical reasoning and problem-solving, professional behavior, and clinical and technical skills.

Also at the ceremony were the award recipients of the Spirit Award, Melissa Evans; Clinical Excellence Award, Jeremy Jayne; and Valedictorian, Andrew Vaccariello.

The following students successfully completed the Physician Assistant Program: Kelsey Brennan, Brookfield, CT; Alyssa Caracola, Greenlawn, NY; Zachary Dottor, Dallas, PA; Melissa Evans, Scranton, PA; Danielle Frutiger, Scranton, PA; Amber Gross, Emmaus, PA; Jeremy Jayne, Hunlock Creek, PA; Katherine Lynch, Emmaus, PA; Breanna McDonald, Bethlehem, PA; Samantha Soltis, Osceola Mills, PA; Andrew Vaccariello, Farmingdale, NY; and Emilee Wasilewski, Kulpmont, PA.