Musical coming to Kimmel Center in November

Looking back at the 10 times she stepped into the role of Glinda the Good Witch as an understudy with “Wicked” on Broadway, Kingston native Celia Hottenstein recalls it felt like “I was in survival mode.”

“I was nervous; I had to make sure nothing bad happened,” she recalled. “But I’m more comfortable now. I’m able to make this role my own.”

The role of Glinda is Hottenstein’s now, as the Wyoming Valley West alum travels from city to city with the national tour, offering audiences insight into the pre-“Wizard of Oz” days of Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

The two young women — privileged, popular Glinda and misfit Elphaba with her green complexion, are college roommates in the musical “Wicked,” which is in Durham, N.C., for the next few weeks.

From Nov. 1 through Nov. 26 the show will be at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, which will give Hottenstein’s hometown friends and fans an opportunity to see her perform without traveling out of state.

“To see her onstage is really thrilling,” said her mother, Nora Hottenstein of Kingston, who has already seen the show.

“People might have the perception that she just walks in to things like this, but I know how hard she works,” the proud mom said, describing disappointments her daughter has faced, sometimes being in the running for a role all the way to the “final callback” of two or three people but not being selected.

“But she’d be ready to audition again the next day,” Nora Hottenstein said. “I admire her strength and persistence and hard work.”

When the Times Leader last talked to Celia Hottenstein, she had had the chance to perform twice as Glinda on Broadway — and then the pandemic forced Broadway to go dark.

“I’m lucky that ‘Wicked’ is such a successful show and I knew that this show would be coming back after the Broadway shutdown. From the beginning, our producer said we would be reopening,” Celia Hottenstein said. ” ‘Wicked’ is a great show and it’s going to celebrate 20 years on Broadway on Oct. 30.”

The show did return to Broadway and Hottenstein, who returned to the ensemble in September 2021, had several more performances as Glinda.

She began playing the role of Glinda with the national tour as of May 2.

The touring show opens the same way the Broadway show does, with Glinda arriving high above the stage, via a “magical” conveyance that may remind you of the ‘Wizard of Oz’ movie.

“It took me about a month of doing the role every day to adjust to the bubble,” Hottenstein admitted. “It used to be scary. Now I’m totally fine with it.”

If you attend the show, you will hear Hottenstein singing with Olivia Valli, granddaughter of the Four Seasons frontman Frankie Valli, who portrays Elphaba.

Glinda and Elphaba are college students, who accidentally become roommates. While Glinda is much more popular with their classmates, the faculty recognizes that Elphaba has more of a talent for sorcery. And, if you don’t know the rest of the story, you might want to go to Philadelphia and check it out for yourself.

“Don’t think ‘omigosh, it’s ”Wicked,” it’s gonna be sold out,” Hottenstein urged. “That might not be the case, and there’s usually better availability during the week than on the weekends.”