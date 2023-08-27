🔊 Listen to this

“My husband and I have been planning a trip to Europe with friends. With the unrest in some places, and the war, we have come to the point of dithering over to go or not to go. I am thinking that I want to postpone and my husband is thinking about it.

“But he is now more unsure because the other couple has told him they are committed to keeping with the itinerary. If we do decide to pull out of this trip my husband has concerns that these friends will not want to travel with us in the future.

“I am torn but my heart is not fully into making this trip anymore. Who do you think should get to make the call on this?”

G: I’ll get to the should in a moment but let’s recognize that there are plenty of us who may now be facing these issues with our friends, or will be at some time down the road.

Some may be uncertain about making trips to various places that either have experienced natural disasters, such as fires here and in Europe, or areas still dealing with the aftermath.

When thinking about calling off a “pleasure” trip of this type, especially one that carries a lot of emotional investment and anticipation, it can involve stiff financial penalties for any changes or full cancellation. That is one reasonable consideration, and it may be that you and your husband may not be aware of your friends’ situation.

They may not want to eat the financial loss should the trip go south, so to speak, as they may not have cancellation insurance or may not be eligible for certain refunds. Purchase terms by some airlines and accommodations, even tickets to museums or special events, can be a significant factor here. I suggest you look into all of those.

If suffering these penalties is not your situation, it is still best to review all of the potential loss before making a final declaration to your friends. This way, should you decide not to go with them, you at least have the information to share with them, should you feel it is important, or want to go into those details. That information may or may not influence their own choice.

But even if you would be facing a hit, the stiffer penalty is the price you pay for going on a trip where your mood and interest are not at the highest level. Remember, when we travel with anyone, how we engage can make or break their experience, not just our own. In my spiritual playbook, when we choose to “pleasure” travel with others, or share intimate time with them, we are basically agreeing to be agreeable.

As to who I believe gets the final call on this decision, I say it is to be reached after an honest evaluation of what is fair and appropriate, that must certainly include your husband’s perspective. I specifically am excluding your friends’ perspective in this decision, as your husband’s needs and wants supersede anyone else’s.

Having said that, it is hard for me to not support you in your inclination to bail on this particular excursion, despite any concerns about losing future travel with those pals.

I too have had to consider travel plans.

A trip to Paris with a dear couple we are close to was called off earlier this year due to protests and fires. That was a disappointing but easy decision for all of us since no tickets had been bought. But a different trip, this one to Maui where airline tickets and condo accommodations have been purchased, took some time to resolve.

For anyone with travel plans that may be to regions with specific challenges there is some homework to be done. As with Maui, and now with the disastrous effects from the most recent tropical storm and fires, you will need to consider whether or not you are part of the solution or part of the problem, and that takes some legwork to determine.

After much contemplation, and several repeated calls, the trip to Maui is an “enthusiastic” go. The area where I will be staying is welcoming travelers. The need to keep Maui residents employed, particularly in those parts of the island that have not suffered catastrophic destruction, is vital to recovery.

I am not suggesting to anyone that they are to insert themselves anywhere where they may be putting themselves or others at risk. But pumping some tourist money into local economies is an important consideration. Traveling anywhere always presents a firsthand experience of living conditions that will potentially generate an interest in philanthropic support or other acts of charity.

Having said that, I am reluctant to “pleasure” travel anywhere where there are weather, political or health warnings that would cast any clouds over what ought to be a joyous time.

