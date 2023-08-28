🔊 Listen to this

Additonal recognition of Veterans from the Veterans Promise was “the Capt. Conrad Walsh Phoenix Award,” presented to Army Sgt. Richard Wagner Jr. and Marine Sgt. A. J. Crossley for displaying “the courage and fortitude to overcome struggles of the weight of one’s service to our grateful nation.” Shown from left are: Ray Stender, Richard Wagner, Jr. and A.J. Crossley, and Dave Regan.

The main speaker during the Promise Keeper Ride 2023 event was veteran Patrick Hart.

Musical entertainnent was provided by the ‘Pappa Ron Trio.’ Shown from left are: Joe Gregorwicz, Ron Schoonover, and Joe Shieffallo.

Shown during the Promise Keepers Lunch are: VFW Post 6082 Commander Pete Puhulla Sr., Amanda Stermel, and President of the “Veteran’s Promise” Dave Regan.

The “Veterans Promise” group of Dickson City recently honored the late Sgt. William D. Stermel with Promise Keepers 2023 Ride.

The event, held to bring awareness to veterans’ suicide, attracted more than 25 motorcyclists .

FVW Shopa-Davey Post 6082 of Peckville hosted a lunch for all motorcycle riders, veterans, family and friends along with a basket raffle.

Sgt. William D. Stermel, who was born Nov. 15, 1996 and died April 4, 2022, lost his life to suicide, and his family has been open about it in the hope of helping others.

Additional recognition was given to Army Sgt. Richard Wagner Jr. and Marine Sgt. A.J. Crossley, who received the Capt. Conrad Walsh Phoenix Award, presented by Veterans Promise for displaying “the courage and fortitude to overcome struggles of the weight of one’s service to our grateful nation.”

The ISG William E. Davis Patriot Award, was presented to several businesses for outstanding service to Veterans and their families. Accepting the award Brett Glucksinis of Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, Neil Diblasi of Tony’s Pizza, Glen Pazzalaia of Kriger Construction and Alice Comegys of Visiting Angels of Scranton

On Sunday, Sept. 17 Veterans Promise will hold its inaugural golf tournament, Promise Keepers Cup, at Shadowbrook Resort & Six West, Tunkhannock.

Registration, posting of colors and captain and crew shotgun start will begin at 10 a.m. The cost of registration includes refreshments, awards and a pig roast.

To register, contact Veterans Promise at 570-892-2060 or see www.veteransPromiseNEPA.org/.