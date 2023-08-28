🔊 Listen to this

On Friday, a spokesperson for the family of Lebron James announced that the NBA superstar’s son, Lebron “Bronny” James Jr., was diagnosed with an “anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect.”

The news comes a month after Bronny went into cardiac arrest during an offseason basketball practice at the University of Southern California (USC) where he’s an incoming freshman and one of the most highly recruited players in the country coming out of high school.

Bronny was cared for by medical staff at a USC athletic facility in Los Angeles before he was taken to a nearby hospital for intensive care. Since his discharge, he’s been recovering at home and visiting specialists to determine his diagnosis.

While we don’t know the details of Bronny’s pre-hospital treatment, we do know the James family expressed gratitude for those who were first to care for him. They sent their “deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes” in a statement released shortly after the incident.

Because the family has chosen to keep Bronny’s exact diagnosis to themselves for now, I’m going to respect their privacy by not making any assumptions about his condition or his outlook for the future. But this high-profile case of cardiac arrest reminds us of just how critical immediate care can be at sporting events where a variety of injuries and medical emergencies can occur.

Onsite medical staff act quickly

The presence of team doctors, athletic trainers and emergency medical service providers at team practices and games gives athletes a layer of care that is close enough to respond right away when it is needed most.

This is valuable for more than instances of cardiac arrest, which is when the heart stops beating due to an interruption in its electrical current. Onsite staff are also critical for treating concussions, dehydration and the many bone and muscle injuries that might happen during the course of play.

In the case of cardiac arrest, medical staff can be the first to use an automated external defibrillator (AED) or administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to get someone’s heart beating again.

AEDs save lives

An automated external defibrillator is a lightweight, portable device that delivers an electric shock to restore heart rhythm in an unresponsive patient.

When someone goes into cardiac arrest, an onsite AED is often the medical team’s best chance at restarting their heart quickly enough to save heart tissue and avoid neurological complications. Just as important as the device, however, is the presence of people who are trained in properly using the device to get a positive result without harming the patient.

While many schools and institutions put coaches and employees through training to properly use AEDs, experienced medical staff are going to be more adept and better under pressure.

Anyone can administer CPR

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, namely chest compressions, are the most basic form of life support. When an athlete stops breathing in the field of play, onsite medical staff will begin to administer CPR before using an AED or other methods of advanced life support.

Done properly, CPR is the first line of treatment in resuscitating someone who went into cardiac arrest, and it can be administered by a well-trained bystander if a medical professional is not available. I encourage everyone to take CPR training courses and to stay current with best practices, because any member of our community can save a life with the right knowledge.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].