🔊 Listen to this

Junior Leadership Hazleton, a program initiated through Leadership Hazleton and affiliated with the Hazleton Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the 24th year of participants during a recent orientation session.

“I look forward to watching these teens grow as they learn more about this area that I’ve always called home,” program coordinator Michael Dougherty said.

Walter Iffert, a community volunteer, opened the session with “Welcome to Wally’s World” which provided various exercises in communication and memory skills.

“I have been involved with JLH for a very long time and it is always a pleasure to work with these students on developing these important life skills,” Iffert said.

Dr. Barbara Conway, adjunct faculty at King’s College and the University of Scranton, presented students with Team Building Strategies. “It is essential for the participants who are arriving together from different schools and different backgrounds to learn and use team building,” she said. “To accomplish goals, they must learn to work together.”

Thanks to the Center’s Culinary Arts students for providing excellent lunch and breakfast snacks, as well as exemplary service.

Steph Shandra, School Director of College Counseling-MMI Preparatory School provided information that high school juniors need as they consider future college and career actions.

Kelly King, Director, the Keystone Job Corps Center in Drums, presented an overview of the Center, students and their activities and advised JLH students to “take advantage of the opportunities you are given in this leadership program to give yourself permission for success” and she gave each student a “permission for success” bracelet to wear to remind them of the possibilities ahead of them.

Members of the 2023-24 class of JLH include,Hazleton Area Academy of Science: Emilia Alcantara, Ana Batista, Lynzee Buglio-Andreuzzi, Annayeska Carvajal, Ava Hauze, Allesandra Quinn, Silvia Roberto and Elia Tito. Hazleton Area Arts and Humanities Academy: Kiarelly Corcino. Immanuel Christian School: Samuel Greenfield. Hazleton Area Career Center: Cristal Arias and Gabriel Boris.

Also, Hazleton Area High School: Milena Chicalese, Michael Marcus, Johncarlos Peralta, Franklin Ritz, Kelly Smith, Alyssa Tanner and Miguel Vasquez. Marian Catholic High School: Mia Rinaldi. MMI Preparatory School: Corey Buchman Evan Pedri and Hayden Schwabe. Weatherly Area High School: Kiley Holman, Izabel Jones, Mackenzie McGill, Rachel Rosenlund, Ava Sahaida and Abigail Teodorescu.

Assisting the Program Coordinator were students from the 2022-23 Class: Kiera Kupsho and Diane Arias-Tejeda as well as Joe Clark, Jane Dougherty, Pat Korb and Ted Sherrock.

The next session for Junior Leadership Hazleton will take place Sept. 12 at The First Presbyterian Church, Broad and Church streets. It will focus on “The History of the Hazleton.”

Junior Leadership Hazleton is a program administered by Leadership Hazleton, an affiliate of the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce. Funding for the program is provided by the CAN-DO Community Foundation.