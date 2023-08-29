🔊 Listen to this

Shown from left are Luzene County Sports Hall of Fame member Judy Sholtis with Brave Athletics Director Sara Myers, and Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame member Mary Jo Hromchak.

The Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame promotes an annual campaign, to assist non-profit organizations within Luzerne County. Distributions have been designated to provide necessary support during specific points for 2023.

Four, five-hundred dollar allocations are distributed, and additional funding will be generated by matching monetary support.

The third quarter disbursement recently was presented to the Juvenile Diabetes Organization of NEPA. This funding will be utilized to purchase appropriate nutritional supplies for use, with summer day campers.

An additional sponsorship in this quarter was provided to Brave Athletics. The funding is being used to supplement affordable registrations to young female athletes. The program stresses positive reinforcement in the aspects of mental health and well-being, through competition.

This local sports chapter remains active, and also provides much needed community support to Special Olympics of Luzerne County, and the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA. Visit luzernecountysportshalloffame.com to donate or contact [email protected].