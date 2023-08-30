🔊 Listen to this

A holiday gathering. Family secrets. Tragedy on an icy night.

Kat Rosenfield’s “You Must Remember This” weaves a whodunnit tale of mystery and self-discovery reminiscent of “Knives Out.”

Set against the backdrop of a rambling old home in Bar Harbor, Maine, the story unfolds through the alternating perspectives of Delphine and her grandmother, Miriam, who suffers from dementia, as secrets from the past come to light, intertwining their lives in unexpected ways.

Miriam, now 85, steps out onto the frozen river behind the house on Christmas Eve with memories of the past: In her youth, that same river bore witness to her secret relationship with then-boyfriend Theodore.

But as the weight of dementia clouds her memories, the ice gives way beneath Miriam’s feet.

Was this a tragic accident, a deliberate act of self-destruction, or was it planned by a family member or friend?

The suspects are plenty as Miriam’s intricate and conflicted family has convenes at the estate, already anticipating what might be their mother’s final Christmas:

• Among them is Delphine, Miriam’s granddaughter, struggling with insecurities tied up with her adoration for her grandmother.

• Next up is Adam, the nurse residing with Miriam and someone Delphine has secretly been involved with, which adds an additional layer of mystery for sure!

• Miriam’s children, each harboring their own grievances and secrets, form a shaky group: Theodora, Diana, and Richard.

However, Delphine becomes the epicenter of scrutiny when an astonishing revelation emerges about Miriam’s will. Snared by intrigue and a newfound sense of purpose, Delphine begins an investigation — one that begins to mirror Miriam’s ill-fated steps onto the ice-covered river. What she uncovers is a tangled web of old family secrets and more.

The book kept my attention. Other reviewers found it predictable. I appreciated the modern-day narrative from Delphine in contrast to going back in time to learn the real story from Miriam’s perspective of her life, marriage and being a mother.

Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage reviewed this book. She and her mother, Jacquie O’Neil, contribute to this column.

