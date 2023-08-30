🔊 Listen to this

Vanessa Racci, ‘the Jazzy Italian,’ sings on Sunday, Sept. 3, with Marko Marcinko & the Scranton Jazz Festival All Stars.

For Italians and anyone who simply enjoys great food, lively entertainment and the Italian culture and spirit, all roads lead to Scranton this Labor Day weekend.

La Festa Italiana will be held Friday through Monday, September 1-4, on Courthouse Square in the heart of the city. Hours are Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Monday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A variety of vendors will offer Italian food and other items, and continuous live entertainment will be featured. Admission is free.

Friday’s (Sept. 1) menu includes Lights Out, a Tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, and Mostra Automatica, a display of classic and Italian sports cars.

Saturday (Sept. 2) features The Cameos, ‘New Jersey’s Favorite Oldies Group.’

Sunday (Sept. 3) begins with the annual Mass in Italian at 10 a.m. in the Cathedral of Saint Peter, located one block from the festival site. The Mass will also be televised live by CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton.

Entertainment on Sunday includes T.J. Capobianco from The Met, La Festa’s premier tenor; jazz singer Vanessa Racci with Marko Marcinko and the Scranton Jazz Festival All Stars; and a Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin Tribute Show featuring Chris DiMattio and Las Vegas’ Andy DiMino with Ken McGraw’s Brass & Ivory Big Band. Sunday concludes with fireworks.

On Monday (Sept. 4) the festival finishes with a performance by the dance band Popstar Drive.

Among the variety of other acts are Picture Perfect, The Exact Change, Old Friends, a Billy Joel Tribute, The Luongo Brothers with Gino Mercuri as Elvis, Daddy-O and The Sax Maniax, The Gene Dempsey Orchestra, and several local dance troupes, just to name a few.

The many culinary delights include the famous porketta sandwich prepared by the Scranton Chapter of UNICO, the Italian-American service organization. You can even take home a custom-made memento of your visit from the official La Festa novelties tent.

La Festa Italiana will hit the ground running with the 11th Annual Captain James R. Minicozzi Memorial 5K Run and 1 Mile Fun Walk on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m. The race is sponsored by the Scranton Chapter of UNICO, and proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Northeastern Pennsylvania Christmas Party and college scholarships for West Scranton High School students. To register in advance ($25) go to: runsignup.com/Minicozzi or on race day ($35) from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at corner of North Washington Avenue and Linden Street.

For more info, visit the festival website at: www.lafestaitaliana.org.

Here is a list of La Festa Italiana Entertainment

ALFREDO’S MAIN STAGE

FRIDAY – SEPT. 1

4:30 Opening Ceremonies

5 Picture Perfect Band

6:30 Electric City Steel Drum Band

7:30 Pinocchio – Featuring Scranton Civic Ballet Company

8:30 Tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons by “Lights Out”

SATURDAY – SEPT. 2

10 a.m. Captain James R. Minicozzi Memorial Race/Walk

Noon Danny Argo & Friends

1:30 5-Star Dance Academy

2 p.m. The Exact Change Band featuring Paul Labelle

3:30 Paci Band

4 p.m. Old Friends

5:30 Arts In Movement Dance

6 p.m. Billy Joel Tribute featuring Frank Provinzono

7:30 CaPAA – Creative & Performing Arts of NEPA

8 p.m. The Cameos

SUNDAY – SEPT. 3

Noon Andrea Amoroso & Massimo Brutto

1:30 Prima Elite Dance Academy

2 p.m.The Luongo Brothers with Gino Mercuri as Elvis

3:30 Rob Smith, Juggler

4 p.m. T.J. Capobianco from The Met, La Festa’s Premier Tenor

5 p.m. Vanessa Racci, the Jazzy Italian

with Marko Marcinko & the Scranton Jazz Festival All Stars

6:30 Frank Sinatra & Dean Martin Tribute Show by Chris DiMattio & Vegas’ Andy DiMino featuring Ken McGraw’s Brass & Ivory Big Band

8:30 Daddy-O and The Sax Maniax

10 p.m. Fireworks presented by Dickson City Hyundai

MONDAY – SEPT. 4

Noon The Gene Dempsey Orchestra

1:30 Al Grout, Juggler & Magician

2 p.m. Frank Gervasi & Toby Naro

3:30 Al Grout, Juggler & Magician

4 p.m.Magic Moments featuring Paulette Costa

5:30 Ballet Theatre of Scranton

6 p.m. Popstar Drive, Premier Dance Band

WAYNE BANK STAGE AT CAFFE’ – ADAMS AVE.

FRIDAY – SEPT. 1

4:30 Danny Argo & Friends

7 p.m. Big King Moose

SATURDAY – SEPT. 2

Noon Janice Gambo-Chesna

2 p.m. Fuzzy Park Band

4:30 Sarah Marie & Joseph Italian Folk Tribute Group

7 p.m. Meet Me On Marcie

SUNDAY – SEPT. 3

Noon Tony Vergnetti

2:30 Jim Cullen, Jack Bordo & Sharon Ambrozia

4:30 East Coast

7 p.m. Mike & Billy

MONDAY – SEPT. 4

Noon The Wanabees

2 p.m. The Frost

4 p.m. Destination West