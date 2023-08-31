🔊 Listen to this

Our test cook’s ingredients included extra virgin olive, 2 cups of tomatoes, 1 cup of loosely packed basil leaves, a bit of parsley, some garlic and Romano cheese. She was about to use thin spaghetti, then swapped it for a pound of penne pasta.

“Absolutely delightful,” taste tester and news editor Roger DuPuis said, summing up his sample of Crudo Sugo raw tomato sauce from the Times Leader Test Kitchen. “It has a wonderful, garden-fresh taste.”

“I love pasta,” reporter Hannah Simerson said. “But I’ve never had it without a thick sauce. This is nice and light. I love the oil; I love the garlic.”

“And you are a very good server,” she added with a chuckle as I grated extra Romano cheese over her plate.

This week I have to give credit for a delicious dish to Brian Benedetti, long-time executive director of Wilkes-Barre’s annual Fine Arts Fiesta. You may know him for his work organizing the Fiesta, or his tenure as a Wilkes-Barre Area elementary school principal, or his years at Misericordia’s art gallery.

What you might not know is, he’s also an accomplished cook, the kind of cook whose chili wins contests. While I don’t expect him to share the recipe for that prize-winning dish, he recently was kind enough to send me his family recipe for Crudo Sugo — a raw tomato sauce — that his mother, the late Giovanna “Jennie” Benedetti, used to make when the tomatoes were fresh.

“It is always a seasonal hit,” Brian wrote in an email inspired by last week’s Times Leader Test Kitchen story about tomatoes.

This week, I was eager to gather the list of ingredients Brian sent — fresh tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, basil, parsley. And I was happy to see how easy the recipe was, including the part about putting the sauce ingredients in a glass bowl and letting them blend for at least 2 hours.

Early Tuesday morning I chopped plum tomatoes, picked basil and parsley from our garden, put everything in a glass bowl and set out for a 9 a.m. assignment at Nescopeck State Park. When I came home a few hours later, the sauce was fragrant, shimmering with olive oil and looked very inviting.

Just as I was about to cook a pound of whole-grain thin spaghetti to accompany it, my husband/fellow test cook Mark appeared at my elbow and suggested I use a “shorter” pasta. So I used some whole grain penne and tri-color penne instead.

He gave the Crudo Sugo two enthusiastic thumbs up, as did my mom. Then I took the dish to the newsroom, where I soon realized that Hannah and her fellow reporters Kevin Carroll and Margaret Roarty are all pasta fans.

“I’ll never say no to pasta,” Margaret said, later praising the dish for being “a perfect combination of flavors.”

“If I hadn’t brought a sandwich,” she said. “I absolutely would want more.”

Kevin did accept a second serving, with enthusiasm — “Oh, it’s delicious,” he said — and later a third. I asked him to try the third sample because by then I was experimenting with serving the pasta heated (by a few seconds in the microwave) versus room temperature (kind of on the cool side, thanks to our air-conditioned office.)

Kevin preferred it warm; page designer Ashley Bringmann preferred it cool and said it reminded her of a similar dish she makes that includes artichoke hearts and lemon juice.

Page designer Lyndsay Bartos, not a fan of raw tomatoes, gamely tried the dish and admitted it had some good flavors. “I sort of ate around (the tomatoes),” she said.

As for columnist Bill O’Boyle, he polished off a small sample and said it needed more cheese, which made me realize I hadn’t offered him the extra Romano I’d offered everyone else. So I coaxed him to try a second sample, this time covered with shredded cheese.

“Much, much better,” he said. “Very tasty.”

And here is the recipe, courtesy of Brian Benedetti.

Jennie Benedetti’s Crudo Sugo

½ cup high quality extra virgin olive oil

2 cups chopped fresh ripe garden plum tomatoes in their juice or canned plum (skinned or unskinned is optional)

8-10 cloves garlic, chopped

1 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves sliced thin

1 or ½ teaspoon chopped Italian parsley

kosher salt & black pepper, to taste

1 pound pasta of your choice

Romano cheese, grated

12 cup pasta water

Directions: Mix all sauce ingredients in a glass bowl and allow to blend at least 2 hours.

DO NOT REFIGERATE!

Cook pasta to al dente directions in salted water. When it’s finished cooking return it to the hot pot, add the sauce and mix well. Then place into your serving bowl.

If the sauce is too thick, thin it with reserved pasta water, a little at a time.

Top with grated Romano cheese and serve with additional cheese.

Variation: You can add some red pepper flakes if you like more of a kick.