Aug. 28 was first day back at Mountain Top school

Principal Sister Ellen Fischer poses with students on the first day of school. First row: Leo Arcangeli, Colette Grandzol, Melanie Youmans, Mackson Lukashweski. Second row: Mila Fischer, Cate Decowski, Tabitha Fontenova. Third row: Sister Ellen Fischer, Brian Rossi, Drew Nowakowski, Leah Smith, Rhea Mascarenhas.

Seraphina Fleegle is greeted by Sister Mary Theresa Wojcicki as she enters a new school year.

On Monday, Aug. 28 the Saint Jude faculty and staff welcomed back students from Pre-Kindergarten through Eighth Grades to the school in Mountain Top. Students were met with smiles and sunshine as they headed in for the 2023-2024 school year.