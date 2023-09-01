Fall Festival organizers include, from left: Cathy Strauch, Bert Davis, Genevieve Evans, Committee Chair Ned Clarke, Rev. Arbogaste Satoun, Nikki Weisenfluh, Chris Stivala and Bob Halesky. Submitted photo

Our Lady of the Abingtons Church, under Pastor, the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun, will hold their Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, on the church grounds at 207 Seminary Road in Dalton, PA.

The festival hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, featuring pork barbecue and music by the John Quinn Trio. Sunday’s hours are noon to 6 p.m., featuring a chicken barbecue with music by The Quietmen.

Parking is free and there is no admission charge.

Pizza, homemade baked goods, bountiful baskets, silent auction, a white elephant sale, antique cars by Car Cruisers, and more will be part of the festivities.