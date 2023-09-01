🔊 Listen to this

Our Lady of the Abingtons Church, under Pastor, the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun, will hold their Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, on the church grounds at 207 Seminary Road in Dalton, PA.

The festival hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, featuring pork barbecue and music by the John Quinn Trio. Sunday’s hours are noon to 6 p.m., featuring a chicken barbecue with music by The Quietmen.

Parking is free and there is no admission charge.

Pizza, homemade baked goods, bountiful baskets, silent auction, a white elephant sale, antique cars by Car Cruisers, and more will be part of the festivities.