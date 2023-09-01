🔊 Listen to this

My uncle David was a numbers guy.

Everything had to add up or subtract perfectly.

I’m sure that quality stood him in good stead in his career working with blueprints for the Vulcan Iron Works, a Wilkes-Barre company that manufactured small railroad engines for use in mines and industrial sites.

I don’t think he’d be comforted to learn that there isn’t much demand in these parts today for people who can prepare and deal with blueprints for junior-size locomotives. The Vulcan (as we used to call it) is long gone, along with many other one-time steady employers.

As Labor Day weekend of 2023 arrives and fades away, let’s take a look at something that pretty much crept up on us – the changing employment landscape. By the way, it wasn’t just coal mining and railroads that vanished; it was a lot of other businesses.

Wholesaler: Lower East Northampton Street and much of South Pennsylvania Avenue in the city constituted a busy wholesale district. Businesses there employed buyers, route salespeople and delivery drivers to bring goods to the hundreds of small, neighborhood stores throughout Wyoming Valley. When consumer shopping patterns changed, the wholesalers decamped.

Theater worker: Beginning in the late 1800s days of stage shows, a lot of local people found employment in vaudeville and movie houses up and down the valley. My mother sold tickets and candy for the Comerford chain, which reached its height in the 1930s and 1940s. She once saw a matinee idol in his underwear as he was prepping to go onstage to hype his latest flick, but that’s another story.

Neighborhood barkeep: For generations, our area seemed to have a tavern every block or two. We still have some, but not nearly as many. The brightly colored neon “Stegmaier” and “Ballantine” signs in the windows betokened relaxation and good fellowship. Plus, you got to watch the fights on TV.

Deliveryman: I say “man” because women did not get jobs hauling goods all over Northeastern Pennsylvania. My father worked many years for a commercial laundry in the days when store clerks, medical office workers and waitresses all wore starched whites that had to be scrupulously laundered. He also delivered clean cloth diapers in those non-disposable days and (uggh) carted away the messy ones.

Garment worker: If anything ever came close to replacing coal mining, it was clothing manufacturing. When you hear older people talking about having been floor ladies or bobbin boys, it is these factories they refer to. My cousin made pretty much a career sewing in a downtown underwear company. Hey, it was steady and it paid the bills.

Hotel dining room employee: Railroads spawned hotel upon hotel in downtown Wilkes-Barre. For generations, they all had dining rooms and ran newspaper ads boasting of their elegant cuisine and selection of beers – many imported. You’d almost think it was a trip to Bavaria or Saxony if you went out for a night on the town.

Gas station mechanic: There must have been a federal law requiring every place that pumped gasoline to have a servicer on hand. True, automobile technology then was simpler than today’s, but those mechanics still were still wizards translating your grunted “bump ka-lump” into the perfect adjustment with a wrench.

Evening paperboy: A shift to morning and digital publication sent this job onto the back pages of our history and stilled forever the dinnertime “thunk” against the front door.

OK, they weren’t elegant jobs. But they kept families together and spawned pride in work. Maybe that was the real paycheck.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history writer. Reach him at [email protected].

