🔊 Listen to this

The United Methodist Church of Pittston, on the corner of Broad and Church Streets, will host an Organ Recital at 2 p.m.Sunday, Sept. 10.

The recital will include numerous renowned local organists, and there is no admission charge.

The church is among other churches in the Wyoming Valley Historical Society and our 1903 C. E. Morey pipe organ is also a historical instrument. Our Pipe Organ was installed in our church and played for the first time on Oct. 30, 1904.

It is in very good condition and the voicing is surprisingly bright for its vintage. The public is cordially invited to attend this free Organ Recital. You will hear a number of area organists perform on this magnificent Morey pipe organ, and there’s to be a surprise, too.

We are handicap accessible with a Chair Glide for the 5-step entrance into the sanctuary. Plenty of free parking is available right across the street and also in the Pittston Library Parking lot.