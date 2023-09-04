Competition was held in Poland
Five students from Marywood University’s School of Business and Global Innovation participated in the X-Culture Global Business Week in Lublin, Poland, during the summer, with two students earning awards.
Marywood students were members of two of the four winning teams selected by company executives — tying the highest college-winning representation at the conference.