Roma tomatoes star in ‘magnificent’ dish

While I managed to not eat the first slice of this delicious tomato tart until I took this photo, I loved it so much I had a hard time not finishing most of it off before MT came home to share it.

The tart out of the oven, the puff pastry having done its titular job while browning. The flaky texture and the tast of the store-bought pastry added a great deal to the final product.

When I saw this recipe for a savory tomato tart I was intrigued for several reasons, biggest being the very idea of using what the French have sometimes called the pomme d’amour (love apple) in place of, well, real apples.

There were also the ingredients, an intriguing mix with sherry vinegar, sugar, shallot, puff pastry and herbs. And while our garden tomatoes seemed to be coming in later than usual (I’ve heard similar reports from other gardeners), we have been getting a better crop in recent weeks, so using very fresh tomatoes has become not only an option most days, but an urgency.

Alas, most full tomatoes (especially the ones we are growing) have far too much moisture for a tart and would make the crust soggy. And while we have a plum tomato plant, it was still yielding far more green than red, and the one that was ripe was pretty puny. I used it anyway, but managed to find some “Roma” tomatoes at the Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market (most vendors didn’t have them yet). The website paveggies.org (and other sources) note Roma is a type of plum tomato. The savory suitcase.com adds that the Roma is tangier while plums are sweeter.

Tomayto, Tomawto?I found this so tasty — and MT called it “magnificent” — I have no doubt I’ll be making it again, and can try other tomatoes. I may even make two, each a different variety of plum tomatoes, for a head to head taste test.

The directions are pretty straight forward. I only have two tips — and one substitute I used. First, be thorough in removing the seeds and gel from the tomatoes. When I halved some of mine several didn’t seem to contain much to remove, until I cut into them more deeply. Leaving the stuff in the tomato risks leaving enough liquid to mush the crust. You really do want to have firm, meaty tomatoes.

The other tip: I don’t actually know if I had two pounds of tomatoes, but it looked like a few too many for a single layer in the pan, so I started placing them in the pan and cutting only enough to fit well. Nothing wrong with slicing more than you need, but it’s an easy thing to avoid.

And the variation: I didn’t have any sherry vinegar on hand, and the store didn’t have any on the shelf. I bought a bottle of “Sherry cooking wine” and mixed some of that with white wine vinegar that already in our kitchen. Worked fine.

Dobru Chut

Tomato Tart (America’s Test Kitchen)

2 pounds plum tomatoes.

⅓ cup sherry vinegar

2 ½ tablespoons of sugar

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 medium shallot, finely diced

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 teaspoons minced thyme

1 store bought puff pastry

½ teaspoon minced thyme

Core tomatoes, halve lengthwise, remove gel and seeds.

Heat oven to 4oo°.

Put 10-inch oven proof skillet on medium high heat. Add vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper. Stir and bring to simmer. Cook for two minutes, swirling to make sure sugar is dissolved. Reduce to about maple syrup consistency.

Add shallot, butter and vinegar and mix until butter is dissolved. mix in 2 teaspoons thyme. Remove from heat, add tomatoes and toss to cover thoroughly. Set all tomatoes cut side up, trying to keep flatish. Season with quarter teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Place in 400 oven on middle rack for one hour.

Use store bought puff pastry for crust. Put on lightly floured surface and carefully roll out to a bit larger than 10 inch square using a 10-inch plate to outline a 10-inch circle. Cut around plate for a 10-inch disk of dough, put in fridge while tomatoes finish in oven.

Remove tomatoes from oven. Lay dough on top and return to oven for 30 minutes until golden brown, rotating halfway through cooking time. Remove from oven and let cool on rack for 8 minutes. Use a paring knife to loosen sides, then invert onto a plate and let cool another 10 minutes. Sprinkle ½ teaspoon minced thyme on top and slice for serving.

