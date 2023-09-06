‘The Breakaway’ offers a memorable, meaningful road trip

🔊 Listen to this

I have read quite of few of Jennifer Weiner’s best selling novels. Some of her books have the common theme of plus size women working on self acceptance and struggling to feel worthy of love. In her new novel, “The Breakaway,” her main character, who has dealt with being overweight all her life, leads an eventful 700-mile bike ride from Manhattan to Niagara Falls. I live in the Hudson Valley so the familiar territory heightened my interest.

The story brings readers humor, some romance, and some serious topics: mother-daughter relationships, abortion, body shaming, and healthy choices.

Abby Stern is a likable 33-year-old who has learned to accept her curves in spite of her mother’s ongoing criticism and judgmental comments. Her mother made her attend a weight loss camp every summer when she was a teen. There she met Mark; now 15 years later, he is her boyfriend. She feels happy about her life. She doesn’t have a career but she does fun odd jobs. She is at peace with her plus size body and belongs to a bicycling club in Philadelphia.

Abby is on track to marry Mark but remains indecisive about their future. Mark had surgery and is half his previous size, doesn’t eat sugar, and doesn’t know how to ride a bike. Something doesn’t feel quite right about their relationship, especially since before reconnecting with Mark she had a steamy one night stand with a very handsome, sexy man named Sebastian. Even though she hasn’t seen or spoken to him since, she can’t stop thinking about him.

Bike riding represents freedom for Abby, providing her a way of getting away from her problems and pain. When she is asked to lead a bike ride from NYC to Niagara Falls she decides it is the perfect opportunity to get away from Mark and sort out her thoughts.

There are some surprises, however.

Things get awkward right away, when Abby meets the group of cyclists. Her first surprise is Sebastian, who is riding with his best friend, Lincoln. The second surprise is her mother, Eileen — the woman Abby blames for a lifetime of body shaming — who joins the group wanting to spend time with her daughter.

Abby is determined to be a strong, attentive leader, but it is going to be an interesting 700 miles.

The trip gets complicated as strangers become friends and secrets are disclosed. Abby is both excited and dismayed as she discovers she feels things for Sebastian that she has never felt for Mark. But when Sebastian’s lifestyle is outed by TikTok calling him a “player,” Abby wonders if she can trust him.

Other riders provide humor along the way and another mother-daughter duo experiences an event that brings them closer together. Abby’s own mother reveals a long-kept secret to Abby that brings about more understanding in their relationship. It’s just too bad she waited so long.

Abby’s journey is to make her life her own and not let others dictate how she should feel about herself. She is ready to move forward and make some changes in her life.

Jennifer Weiner is an avid bike rider herself,especially since the pandemic. Her joy of riding is felt in her relatable characters. Abby finds love and empowerment on her journey. The story brings hope, healing, and humor to readers. I suggest that you breakaway and enjoy the ride.

Questions

• Why did Abby enjoy riding her bike so much when she was a child?

• How did her mother’s obsession with being thin affect Abby?

• Should Abby have been forced to attend weight loss camp?

• Why is Abby having second thoughts about marrying Mark?

• Why wasn’t Abby happy to see her mother join the ride?

• Did the bikers do the right thing helping Morgan with her problem without telling her mother?

• Do you think Sebastian genuinely likes Abby and will he change his playboy ways?

• Did you agree with Abby breaking up with Mark?

• What positive things came out of Abby’s bike ride?

Jacquie O’Neil reviewed this book. She and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.

Jacquie O’Neil reviewed this book. She and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.