Nanticoke Area High School Class of 1966 recently celebrated their 75th birthdays together at West Side Playground Clubhouse in Nanticoke, with food, music for dancing, a cornhole tournament, karaoke and renewal of long time friendships. Classmates who attended are shown from left, first row: Mary Jane Evans Uhing, Barbara Czekaj Ondeck, Louise Tkatch, Cathy Brown Cirko, Marie Stefaniak Gill, Judy Machowski Raymond and Elaine Stofko Grigas. Second row: John Zegarski, Joann Nedwick Sauers, Lee Paige – Class Treasurer, Gene McDermott, Ed Nork – Class President, Ellen Svetz Dudick, Jane Tutak Cannon, Ron Domzalski and Paul Kanjorski. Absent from the photo is Teddi Stempien Janosov.