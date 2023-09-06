Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Nanticoke Area High School Class of 1966 recently celebrated their 75th birthdays together at West Side Playground Clubhouse in Nanticoke, with food, music for dancing, a cornhole tournament, karaoke and renewal of long time friendships. Classmates who attended are shown from left, first row: Mary Jane Evans Uhing, Barbara Czekaj Ondeck, Louise Tkatch, Cathy Brown Cirko, Marie Stefaniak Gill, Judy Machowski Raymond and Elaine Stofko Grigas. Second row: John Zegarski, Joann Nedwick Sauers, Lee Paige – Class Treasurer, Gene McDermott, Ed Nork – Class President, Ellen Svetz Dudick, Jane Tutak Cannon, Ron Domzalski and Paul Kanjorski. Absent from the photo is Teddi Stempien Janosov.