Easy recipe makes use of store-bought vanilla

OK, our test cook admits this isn’t the most beautiful ice cream you’ve ever seen, but the taste testers enjoyed it.

“Imagine the perfect dessert that’s both spicy and cool,” news editor Roger DuPuis said earlier this week. “And you have this ice cream.”

He was talking about the pumpkin ice cream that emerged from the Times Leader Test Kitchen on Tuesday, one of the hottest days of the summer. And he wasn’t the only taste tester to mention the word “perfect” when I passed out samples in the newsroom.

“This was perfect to have today, because it’s so hot outside,” reporter Hannah Simerson said. “Yet I do want it to be fall and this reminds me of fall. I like that the pumpkin is subtle, not overpowering.”

“I agree with Hannah,” reporter Margaret Roarty said. “It’s a nice balance of flavors, and not too sweet.”

“In the world of pumpkin this is one of the best uses for it,” said columnist Bill O’Boyle, who is on record as not being a fan of pumpkin.

Personally, I am a fan of pumpkin and now and then I’ve ordered pumpkin ice cream from ice cream stands or at a fair. I’d never tried to make it before, even though my good friend Sue long ago told me how easy it is to soften vanilla ice cream, mix in the pumpkin and refreeze it.

I looked for some official recipes online, and noticed they said to use “pumpkin pie spice,” so I reached into the cupboard for cinnamon, ground cloves and ginger. Some — not all — of the recipes also said to add sugar, and I saw no need to do that. So I just added the pure pumpkin puree and spices.

“I think it’s good that you didn’t add the sugar,” reporter Jen Learn-Andes said. “This way you can really taste the pumpkin, and I did enjoy it.”

“It’s really good, and you wouldn’t need any more sweetness,” page designer Ashley Bringmann agreed.

When I mentioned to Ashley that the biggest challenge seemed to be waiting for the ice cream to get cold enough to form nicely rounded scoops, she and I wondered together if adding sugar would have speeded the freezing process.

But, no, according to thekitchn.com, the more sugar in your ice cream, the longer it takes to freeze.

I started freezing a metal pan of ice cream at home, then took it to work and put it in the freezer section of the break room refrigerator. When I served my first taste testers, the ice cream was still pretty soft. By the time I served the last ones, it seemed really hard.

As it turned out, the lone taste tester to receive two beautifully rounded scoops of ice cream was reporter Kevin Carroll — and I didn’t get a photo of them.

Still, I had a newsroom filled with happy taste testers.

“I like that it’s soft,” said Hannah, my first taster.

“It has a nice amount of pumpkin flavor and it’s good for a hot day,” Kevin said, hours later. “This is a nice change of pace for me; I never get pumpkin ice cream. I usually get Oreo.”

By the way, if you want to make homemade ice cream and want to be more homemade about it, you can easily find from-scratch recipes that call for whipping cream and/or sweetened condensed milk. But if you want to take a little short cut, just buy ready-made vanilla ice cream at a store. Here’s the recipe for what I ended up doing:

Pumpkin Ice Cream

1 half gallon vanilla ice cream

29-ounce can pure packed pumpkin

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ginger

Allow vanilla ice cream to soften. While it is softening, mix spices with pumpkin. When ice cream is soft enough to stir, blend in the pumpkin mix and spread it into a 9 x 13 inch metal pan. Cover and place in freezer for at least 3 hours. Serve and enjoy.