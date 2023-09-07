Musical runs Sept. 8-24

Look closely and you’ll see the cast of characters — from Cinderella and Prince Charming to their families plus her fairy godmother and his steward Lionel.

So, what would you do if you’d already turned a fairy tale into a 90-minute TV special, but then you wanted to transform it into a full-fledged stage musical?

If you were Rodgers & Hammerstein, you’d add more songs.

That’s just what the famous duo did for the musical “Cinderella,” Larry Vojtko said, noting that Rodgers & Hammerstein originally intended “Boys and Girls Like You and Me” for “Oklahoma” and “Loneliness of Evening” for “South Pacific.”

You’ll hear those numbers and many more — among them, “In My Own Little Corner,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” and “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful?” — if you attend “Cinderella” Sept. 8 – 24 at Music Box Dinner Playhouse in Swoyersville, where Vojtko is serving as musical director.

“It’s classic Rodgers & Hammerstein, one of their most attractive vehicles,” Vojtko said, “just the enchantment of it all.”

“It’s going to be so magical,” agreed Artemisia Ashton, of Wilkes-Barre, who has the title role.

Many people are contributing to the magic, director Dana Feigenblatt said, proudly showing a reporter a cell phone video of Cinderella spinning around during a rehearsal as she transitioned from her ragged clothes to her ball gown.

“It will be even better when we add the fog,” Feigenblatt said.

The way the pumpkin will unfold into a carriage also promises to lend enchantment.

“This show isn’t just for children,” said Jill Gerson of Kingston, who plays the fairy godmother. “It has humor, it has romance …”

Some of the humor is provided by the fairy godmother herself, who not only acts “like a guardian angel, nudging fate along” but also can be “a little bit sassy.”

Then there’s the prince’s steward, Lionel.

“I’m his wingman, helping him get the girl of his dreams,” said Kevin Burke of Scranton, who has that role. Another job for Lionel is to try to distract Cinderella’s stepmother and stepsisters, because the prince doesn’t really want to deal with that obnoxious trio.

And, the prince?

“He’s, well, charming,” said Noah Nielsen, of Archbald, laughing as he described the character he plays. “But anybody would get tired of conversation with them.”

What is the stepmother like?

“She is ridiculously over the top,” said Aimée Novak of Wilkes-Barre Township, who plays that role and has worked on the costumes, including her own gown that is adorned with a peacock.

In some versions of “Cinderella,” the chore girl first meets the prince at a ball. In this version, Ashton said, “they encounter each other at the top of the show; they bump into each other and she tells him he’s very kind because he helps her pick up her packages.”

That hints at the message of the story, Nielsen said. “Beauty is what’s on the inside,” and that’s what the prince and Cinderella see in each other.

”The prince falls in love with her for who she is,” Nielsen said. “Not for what she has.”

Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 24. Doors open two hours before curtain and meals are served 90 minutes before curtain. Tickets for show only or for dinner and a show are available. For reservations contact [email protected] or call 570-283-2195.