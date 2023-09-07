🔊 Listen to this

It’s that time of year again, when the air becomes a little crisper, days become a little shorter, and our area’s students gear up for another school year. The Luzerne Foundation is proud to announce that 193 of those students received scholarships from funds of the Luzerne Foundation, totaling an impressive $551,665.

This incredible contribution was made possible through compassionate members of our community who have chosen to collaborate with The Luzerne Foundation to dedicate funds toward the educational success of students from Northeastern Pennsylvania. Whether you’re just finishing high school or want to return to school in hopes of starting a new career, a scholarship can help make your dream of higher education a reality. Since scholarships can be awarded based on many things, including grades, financial need, community involvement, or talent in different fields, you are likely to find options that meet your needs and qualifications in one of the 70+Scholarship Funds the Luzerne Foundation helps to facilitate.

You will discover that many of the scholarship funds are created as a way of remembering a loved one lost. Instead of cards and flowers, a monetary collection can directly honor the memory of a loved one with a scholarship that will carry their name along with a legacy to prioritize learning. There are no limits on who can set up a fund or whose memory the scholarship will honor. Additionally, scholarship funds can be established within an organization or business to award employees or members who wish to further their education. Benefactors can also designate funds to support and encourage a specific area of study.

Whether you are inquiring about our available scholarships, or interested in establishing a scholarship fund, you will have the privilege of speaking with Donna Eiden, The Luzerne Foundation’s Grants and Scholarship Administrator. Donna has worked closely with donors and fund holders for over 13 yearsand shares, “We are honored to assist our donors in providing this much-needed scholarship support to local students. As the cost of higher education continues to climb, this generous support alleviates some of the financial pressure on the students and their families and allows the students to focus on their education.”

The Luzerne Foundation’s scholarship portal will open again in January of 2024. While many applications are available through our portal, high school students are encouraged to meet with their guidance department to learn about other scholarship opportunities available. If you have any questions, please call The Luzerne Foundation at 570-822-2065 or email [email protected].

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.TM