Fork Over Love invites the entire community to show they “Give a Fork” about nourishing each other by supporting the inaugural Fork Over Love Restaurant Week fundraiser scheduled for Oct. 8-14.
In August, Fork Over Love reached a milestone 50,000 meals distributed throughout our community and $500,000 reinvested in small, locally-owned restaurants.
“Fork Over Love is a testament to the power of a hot meal served with love. By investing in our restaurants to feed our people, we know that we are creating a socially innovative and responsible solution to nourish our entire community with dignity, grace, and power — physically, mentally, emotionally, socially, culturally, and economically. We are encouraging everyone to grab their friends, go eat and give a fork in October in support of the great partners and clients we serve every week,” said Tracey Selingo, founder of Fork Over Love.
The week-long celebration benefits the mission of Fork Over Love and highlights many of Luzerne County’s small, locally-owned culinary venues. From Sunday, Oct. 8, through Saturday, Oct. 14, approximately 50 local restaurants will showcase their signature dishes in support of Fork Over Love.
“Luzerne County holds a treasure of culturally diverse locally owned dining establishments,” said Ruth Corcoran, event co-chair and Fork Over Love board member. “From authentic Jamaican and Spanish cuisine to Italian and other local favorites, Fork Over Love Restaurant Week will feature it all. It’s a true celebration of NEPA culinary talent, and we hope this is the first of what will become an annual event.”
“Our local restaurants are an important part of our region’s economic success,” added Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, event co-chair and Fork Over Love board member. “Whether you select a restaurant you’ve never tried or visit one of your favorites, you’ll be joining together with your community to support the sustainability of our local restaurants, as well as Fork Over Love.”
In addition to supporting Fork Over Love by visiting a participating restaurant between October 8-14, you can also purchase a raffle ticket for the “52 Weeks of Dinner” Raffle.” The winner will receive 52+ gift certificates for area restaurants. The drawing will be held on Oct. 18. Tickets can be purchased online at forkoverlove.org.
Each day throughout Restaurant Week, there will be different restaurant features that in some way benefit Fork Over Love. For a full schedule of all the specials October 8-14 please visit forkoverlove.org.
The current list of participating restaurants includes:
Abe’s Hot Dogs, Mountaintop
Adames Restaurant & Bakery, Hazleton
Agolino’s, West Pittston
Antonio’s Pizza Deluxe, Edwardsville
The Avenue Restaurant & Catering, Wyoming
Bank + Vine, Wilkes-Barre
The Beaumont Inn, Dallas
Bernie’s Pizza, Dallas
Bulldog BBQ, Wilkes-Barre Twp.
The Café, Plains
The Canning House, Forty Fort
Canteen Central, Pittston
Circles on the Square, Wilkes-Barre
Cork Bar & Restaurant, Wilkes-Barre
Cosenza’s Pizza & Restaurant, Bear Creek
D’s Diner, Plains
Fire & Ice on Toby Creek, Trucksville
Franco’s, Wilkes-Barre
The Greens at Irem Clubhouse, Dallas
Grico’s, Exeter
Hartman Jerk Center, Wilkes-Barre
Hooligan’s Bar & Grill, Nanticoke
Jay’s Famous Roast Pork & Beef, Dallas
Jonathans Restaurant, Harveys Lake
Just Fred Custom Catering, Pittston
Kevin’s Bar & Restaurant, Kingston
Mama’s Italian Pizzeria, Nanticoke
Marianacci’s Restaurant, West Wyoming
Marie’s Diner, Duryea
MVD Restaurant & Bar, Wilkes-Barre
Ovalon, Hazleton
Overbrook Pub & Grill, Dallas
Powerhouse Eatery, White Haven
Pazzo, Jenkins Township
Philly’s Phinest, Wilkes-Barre
Pines Eatery & Spirits, Hazleton
Red Mill, Pittston
Rikasa, Pittston
Rocco’s, Hazleton
Rodano’s, Wilkes-Barre
Rostas Café, Hazleton
Senunas’ Bar & Grill, Wilkes-Barre
Tammy’s Kitchen, Larksville
TNT Subs and More, Nanticoke
Tomasino’s Italian Restaurant, Dallas
Town Tavern, Duryea
Independent restaurants are welcome to join the Fork Over Love movement by applying to become a Certified Restaurant Partner and get paid to cook for struggling residents.
Fork Over Love is a 501(c)(3) organization that purchases hot, chef-made meals from small, independent restaurants and then distributes those meals at locations throughout the community for free. Everyone is welcome, from neighbors in need of meals, to those looking to pick up dinner and pay it forward to help support local restaurants.
For more information about Restaurant Week or to donate to help provide meals for your community and support local restaurants, visit forkoverlove.org or call 570-331-8362.