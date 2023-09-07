Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
A “Back to the Grind” Fall Festival, hosted by Abide Coffeehouse, will be held on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.
The event will include axe-throwing, cornhole, arts and music, a city-wide scavenger hunt and chances to win free coffee for a year.
“Back to the Grind” was timed to coincide with college students’ return to campus, but people of all ages are welcome to join in the fun.