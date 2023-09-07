Shown from left are, first row: Char Grady ,Rich Karlotski, Joe Patrick, Linda Kubiak, Nancy Albert, Lisa Mensch, Fran Segarra, Peter Walko. Second row: Tina Patrick, Mary Claire Voveris, Tina Morgan, Regina Pesta, Sara Derhammer, Ann Marie Birmir, Marta Yirmibir, Dolores Resavage, Janet Strish, Carolyn Tavella. Third row: Chester Klobukowski, Mary Ann Klobukowski, Cassie Nicklaw, Mary Dixon, Margaret Klush, Judy Betti, Jayne Mattern, JoEllen Gittens, Carol Casper, Shirley Gerchak, Gail Pabst, Frank Warunek. Fourth row: Marion Adomitis, Ruth Blendick, Ellen Saraka, Barbara Anderko, Leona Kuttenberg, Nancy Mentyka, Pat Martin, Peggy June, Rosalie Bigus, Suzanne Lynn, June Supzenski. Fifth row: Sandra Hopkins, Jean Sickler, Raul Lugo, Pat Malinowski, John O’Neill, Mike Segarra, Catherine Kearney, Elaine Klukoske, Verne Jackson.

The Kingston Active Adult Center recently celebrated Senior Citizens Day by eating ice cream, playing corn-hole, water balloon toss, and other fun games coordinated by Melody Bartusek, director and Mary Lou Kocher, assistant director.

They also took a group photo in their Agency Logo T-Shirts that were provided to them by the Area Agency on Aging of Luzerne and Wyoming Counties on the direction of Mary Roselle, Executive Director and Romilda Crocamo, Luzerne County Manager.