The Kingston Active Adult Center recently celebrated Senior Citizens Day by eating ice cream, playing corn-hole, water balloon toss, and other fun games coordinated by Melody Bartusek, director and Mary Lou Kocher, assistant director.

They also took a group photo in their Agency Logo T-Shirts that were provided to them by the Area Agency on Aging of Luzerne and Wyoming Counties on the direction of Mary Roselle, Executive Director and Romilda Crocamo, Luzerne County Manager.