Children and their families will have a chance to become acquainted with trucks and vehicles of all sorts when Touch A Truck returns to Lazybrook Park on Route 6 in Tunkhannock.

The event is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and it is free this year.

Everyone is welcome to this rain or shine event, which will benefit children’s programming at the Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater. The first 1,000 children to visit Touch A Truck will receive a free construction hat and many participants will also be handing out free items for the kids.

Tunkhannock Touch A Truck at Lazybrook Park will feature more than 20 trucks and vehicles as diverse as a school bus, a log picker, garbage truck, police vehicle, tractor trailer, water truck, and a race car and hauler. Kids will have a great time climbing up in for a photo opportunity and to beep the horn.

Food trucks will be on hand for a snack or lunch. These favorites are planning to be there: Manning’s Ice Cream, Giddy Up and Go Snack Shack, and The Brunch Truck.

For more information about the event, call 570-836-1022×3.