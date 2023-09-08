Show becomes reality after pandemic cancelation

Onstage, Robbie (Jovon Barnes) Sammy (Jarrett Gorham) and George (Jo Banando) are The Band — but offstage (a few feet back, one level up) an actual band will provide live music for Little Theatre’s production of ‘The Wedding Singer.’

In March 2020 Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre brought one performance of “The Wedding Singer” to the stage — and canceled the rest of the run because of the pandemic.

Now, 3 1/2 years later, the time seemed right to bring back this story of 1980s-era singer Robbie Hart, who is so unlucky in love that his fiancee Linda leaves him at the altar.

“I’m thrilled to be doing this,” said Jovon Barnes, who had the role of Robbie in 2020 and has it again. “Once I opened the script I was like, ‘Oh I remember this scene … I remember this scene.’ “

“Robbie is the kind of person who would be the most popular kid in the theater department,” Barnes said with a grin. “Anywhere else, he’d be kind of dorky.”

That’s a trait director Michael Speranzo has been emphasizing not just to Barnes but to all the actors.

“I’m really harping on this with the cast,” Speranzo said before a recent rehearsal. “You’re not playing generic leads or gorgeous movie stars. You’re playing goofy side characters … everybody knows a Robbie; everybody knows a Julia.”

Julia is a sweet waitress who works at the receptions where Robbie sings. After Linda abandons Robbie, he will fall in love with Julia.

But it won’t be easy for him to win her heart. Why not?

“She’s engaged to someone else,” said Nina Gushka, of Luzerne, who plays Julia.

“Julia is a big empath,” Gushka continued. “She feels what everybody around her is feeling.”

So, eventually, we can expect her empathy for Robbie to turn to love.

The show feature 1980s-style music, dancing and costumes along with the songs “Somebody Kill Me,” “Casualty of Love,” and “Pop” as in “pop-the-question.”

“I think the show is very colorful, with a lot of 1980s nostalgia and a lot of 1990s-style references to Saturday Night Live as well,” said McHale Baden of Taylor, who plays Julia’s fiance Glenn, “definitely the main antagonist.”

“It’s very ‘bit-heavy,’ ” Baden said. “If you’re a fan of Saturday Night Live, things will pop up to remind you of that.”

Speranzo, the director, isn’t old enough to remember weddings of the 1980s, but he’s done research to make the show authentic to that time period. “That’s my biggest focus,” he said. “Above all, we have to make it feel accurate. I want audiences to feel nostalgic, like ‘I was at this wedding.’ “

Having a live band provide music for the show “is huge,” Speranzo said. The musicians, led by music director Linda Houck, will be Bob D’Aversa, Dale C. Houck, Dale E. Houck, Joe Luksa and Sean Mason.

Little Theatre will present “The Wedding Singer” Sept. 8 through Sept. 17 with shows at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets $25 at ltwb.org, or call 570-823-1875 to make reservations.