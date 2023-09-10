🔊 Listen to this

I was lucky enough to spend a weekend away last week, visiting friends in northern Virginia and seeing some family along the way as well.

Oscar, my partner who I’ve mentioned a few times before, wanted to go on a little excursion and, of course, I’m always up for a little adventure.

We ventured to a friend’s house in Ashburn, Va. where a full itinerary awaited: first was the Old Farm Winery at Hartland in Aldie, Va. which was fun and happening with live music and lots of wine and snacks on 35 acres of preserved farmland of newly planted vineyards.

We always love people-watching and seeing the various types of people — couples out for some bonding, friends out celebrating, etc. — that venture through a place like that.

It was a totally charming spot, and it was a pleasant location to spend a Saturday afternoon.

The next day was equally enjoyable as we ventured to Salamander, a resort and spa in Middleburg for a true country experience. After visiting horses and a pony named Cupcake, we had a lovely lunch in the onsite restaurant.

The resort is truly breathtaking with an exquisite atmosphere and gorgeous views in the heart of Virginia’s horse and wine country.

It was a welcomed change of pace from everyday life. I marveled at the guests meandering about the resort and hope to visit during Christmastime when I hear the setting is even more picturesque.

The next day we were able to visit with my cousin Katie and her family at a waterfront restaurant in Old Town Alexandria. As true tourists, I made sure to buy a T-shirt and coffee mug while wandering around Old Town and checking out the beloved downtown and historic district.

Since we were in the area, we capped off the trip with a visit to Arlington National Cemetery.

It’s hard to believe I’d never been there, despite many trips to Washington D.C. over the years.

I’m a huge Kennedy fan, so seeing the eternal flame that burns behind John F. and Jacqueline Kennedy’s gravesites was monumental for me. I stood in awe for a few minutes, just taking in the grandeur of the setting.

Open to the public, this is a truly historic and revered spot. I also didn’t realize the graves of President Kennedy’s brothers – Robert F., Edward M. and Joe Jr. – are located next to his.Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is buried just a few steps away.

We also witnessed the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The officers use such precision in the ceremony, so it was fascinating to watch. As you may know, the sacred tomb is guarded 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and serves as a symbolic memorial for military members throughout American history whose bodies have never been found.

When all was said and done, it was a fun weekend, capped off by an inspiring stop at one of our nation’s most storied spots.

I couldn’t have asked for a nicer weekend.

***

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].

