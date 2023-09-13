🔊 Listen to this

The 25th anniversary Luzerne Fall Pumpkin Festival sponsored by The Luzerne Merchants Association, will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 16 on Main Street, Luzerne. Rain or shine, with bounce houses, food trucks and more than 100 vendors.

DJ EFX will provide music from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Joan Harris Dance Centre will entertain from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Wayside will perform live music from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the bank lot.

There will be live wood carving, free pumpkin decorating for the children and street games. Entry to this event is free and open to the public.