The Back Mountain Memorial Library will hold a Designer Purse Bingo on Sunday, Oct. 8, at Dallas High School. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. We will play 24 games and two specials for a total of 28 purses for prizes.There will be raffle baskets including a quilt, door prizes, 50/50, food for purchase, and loads of fun. Call the library for tickets at 570-675-1182. Shown are some of our many volunteers, from left: Barbara Long, Karen Shuster, Maureen Leahigh and Carol Sweeney.