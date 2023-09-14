🔊 Listen to this

The Swoyersville Kiwanis Club will hold their annual Wine Glass Painting Event on Saturday, Sept. 30 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Hall, Hughes Street Swoyersville. Painting begins at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30. Cost is $25 per person and includes one glass or wine bottle along with all the painting supplies needed to complete your project.

Those attending will enjoy the evening with free wine tasting from Pisano Family Winery and accompanied treats. You must be at least 21 years of age to attend.

Attendees may bring additional snacks and beverages. Water and soda will be provided. Additional glasses/bottles will be available for purchase while supplies last.

This event is a way to show your creativity while you help us continue to assist local organizations throughout the year.

To make your reservations call or text April at 570-849-6027 or talk to any member.