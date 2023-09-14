🔊 Listen to this

When London taxi driver John Smith rescues a woman from a mugging, he is injured — not too seriously, but seriously enough to need attention at a hospital.

Of course, his local newspaper publishes an article about his good deed on the front page. And, naturally, that newspaper story would hail him as a hero.

So why, in the play “Run For Your Wife,” do we see John Smith tearing up and eating the front page to keep it away from his wife Barbara?

Hmm. This show, which the Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts will present Sept. 15-17 at the J.J. Ferrara Center in Hazleton, is a British farce. So you can expect a zany explanation.

And that same explanation might account for a scene set in another London apartment.

Here John Smith’s neighbor Stanley has suddenly noticed the same newspaper story. He doesn’t want the detective who has been questioning him to see it — because then the detective would know what John Smith looks like. And the detectiove would realize that Stanley, who has been conveniently posing as John, isn’t really John.

Of course John’s wife Mary — yes, he has a wife named Mary in addition to his wife Barbara — knows Stanley isn’t her husband. You can just imagine the hilarious, three-way conversation she’s having with Stanley and the detective.

“We play this game every Sunday,” Stanley says to the detective, trying to account for the sheer madness of it all.

Oh, but the madness is what people will like about this play, cast members predicted during a rehearsal break.

“Just the sheer buffoonery of it all,” said Lee Alucci, who portrays John Smith and describes him as “a liar, but probably the most likeable philanderer you’ll ever meet.”

His first wife, Mary, “thought she had a solid marriage, but now everything is going sideways,” said Tina Becker, who plays that part.

John’s second wife, Barbara, is “more playful,” said Alicia Nordstrom, who has that role.

Director Adam Randis sees Barbara as the “more fiery of the two” wives, and gave her half of the set “warmer colors,” as opposed to the “cooler colors” on Mary’s side.

The show is set in the 1980s, and each apartment represented on the stage has a color-coordinated land line telephone, which the characters frequently use to call each other — and maintain all sorts of subterfuge.

Barbara, for example, doesn’t know John was involved in a mugging. She thinks a farmer helped him when his cab broke down — and that he’s now having conversations about cucumbers and cows with the farmer. Actually, John’s been talking to Stanley, who’s on the phone at Mary’s place, pretending for Mary’s benefit that he’s calling a police department.

“There are two different police departments in two different sides of London,” director Adam Randis said. “Both of (John’s) wives called the police when he didn’t come home.

The bigamist taxi driver had been able to maintain his double life by holding to a rigid schedule. One wife thought he worked the early shift; the other thought he worked the late shift.

And, alongside all the verbal shenanigans that ensue, “there’s a lot of phyical comedy,” Nordstrom said.

Indeed, you’ll see Bill Amos as Stanley launch himself headlong over a table onto a couch. And you’ll see Becker, as Mary, swat a newspaper at Stanley as he takes shelter behind one of the detectives and all three characters spin around in a circle.

“We play this game every Sunday,” Stanley tells the cop.

As Mary sinks into a chair, looking angry and confused, Porterhouse the cop, played by Dave Zimmerman tries to reassure her. “You and he will be all right after a kiss and a cuddle,” he says,

“Troughton is more into the investigation,” director Randis said of the other police officer, who is played by Noah Witner. “Porterhouse is more fatherly, and grandfatherly.”

“I’m one of the worst detectives ever,” Zimmerman agreed.

“Just get ready to laugh,” Randis said to future audience members. “It’s a roller coaster ride, and anytime anyone tells a lie, you know it will be compiled.”

Show times are 7 p.m. Sept. 15 and Sept. 16, and 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Ferrara Center, 212 West Broad St., Hazleton. tickets are available through ptpashows.org, or at the box office, which opens an hour before each performance.