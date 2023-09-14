Production marks return of ‘Brown Bag’ lunch time performances

🔊 Listen to this

It’s been several years since the King’s College Theatre Department last offered a “Brown-Bag” series of shows, but the lunch-time performances are returning this year, in honor of the late Brother Jim Miller.

“We’re dedicating the entire season to Bro Jim,” theatre department chair Dave Reynolds said, referring to a long-time mainstay of the theatre department, who had been beloved for his easy humor and greatly admired for his skills in building sets and directing actors.

“Bro Jim” retired from King’s College in 2016 as chair of the theatre department, and passed away in June in South Bend, Ind., at age 85. No doubt he’d be happy to see faculty, staff and students — as well as anyone else from the community — sitting at tables, eating lunches they packed and enjoying a one-act show.

The first theatrical offering of the season will be “The Bald Soprano,” an absurdist comedy by Eugene Ionesco, estimated to run about 55 minutes.

“A lot of absurdist comedy was created as a reaction to the atrocities of World War II,” director Jahmeel Powers said before a recent rehearsal, explaining audiences will hear the characters engaging in what seems to be nonsensical dialogue, as a Mr. and Mrs. Smith host a visiting Mr. and Mrs. Martin.

Can we expect laugh-out-loud moments?

“Oh, my God, yes!” Reynolds called out as he began to install a clock on the old-time set, which also features a vintage radio, a tea service, and other items you’d expect an old-fashioned household to have.

What are the characters like?

“Mrs. Smith is a stereotypical, classic British housewife,” said Elena Plaspohl, who has that part. “She might seem to be insulting you, but she’s always overly polite.”

Mrs. Martin is “kind of oblivious,” said Rosetta Shupe, who has that role.

Mr. Smith is ” a straight shooter, and he’s always right,” Matt Bell said of his character.

As for Mr. Martin, Kristopher Russin said, “He has some powerful things to say, but you almost feel he’s trying to be smart and there’s nothing there.”

A fire chief will arrive on the scene, not exactly summoned because of a fire but “certainly looking for one.” There’s definitely a change in the group dynamics when that character arrives, said Mel Meyer, who has that part.

And, far from being a quiet, self-effacing member of the household, Mary the maid, played by Star Cruz, will scold the Martins for arriving late. So … expect the unexpected.

“It will spin you up and down and all around,” Powers said of the play.

King’s will present “The Bald Soprano” at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 19-21 in the Maffei Theatre, rear of the college administration building, 133 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

The season will continue with “Wittenberg” by David Davalos Sept. 28 through Oct. 1; “Antony and Cleopatra” by William Shakespeare Nov. 9-12 and Nov. 16-18; “Twelve Angry Men” by Reginald Rose Dec. 14-17; a musical TBA in February and another Brown Bag Lunchtime Theatre production, “A Marriage Proposal” by Anton Chekhov March 26-28.

King’s will present “Wittenberg” and “Twelve Angry Men” in collaboration with Gaslight Theatre.