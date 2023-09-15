Public invited to celebrate noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 16

🔊 Listen to this

Co-owners of Anthracite, not just a Newstand, are Ann Marie Bossard and BettyeLou Bovolick, who are sisters, and Samantha Bovolick, who is BettyeLou’s daughter. The cut-out figures behind them are founders of the business, Francis and Marie Corcoran, with their son-in-law Robert Bovolick, who worked in the family business for many years.

Ann Marie Bossard works behind the counter at the Anthracite, Not Just A Newstand, selling lottery tickets and many other items. The long-time family business is celebrating its 60th anniversary this weekend.

If you visit the Anthracite, Not Just a Newstand, on Saturday between noon and 5 p.m., you’ll find a lot of anniversary excitement, including a money booth and a spin-to-win game …. and the brownies and chicken wings will cost only 60 cents each.

Why 60 cents?

“My mom and dad started the store 60 years ago,” Ann Marie Bossard said, recalling how Marie and Francis Corcoran came from Alabama to settle in the Wyoming Valley, and worked long hours getting the Anthracite started.

“It’s really a milestone,” said her niece, Samantha Bovolick. “How many businesses can say they’ve been in business for 60 years?”

Bossard and Samantha Bovolick, along with Bovolick’s mother BettyeLou Bovolick, are co-owners of the long-time establishment, located at 1 East Market Street, adjacent to the Kirby Center and Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square.

Lottery tickets are a huge draw here — and the store proudly displays placards that show the winnings from tickets sold at the Anthracite — $50,000 here, $300,000 there, and a big $4.2 million jackpot in 2011.

“We’re known for being lucky,” Samantha Bovolick said with a laugh.

“I’m so grateful to our parents and our co-workers (Carolann Shuleski, Heather Roberts and Rita Iglesias),” Bossard said. “And especially to our loyal customers.”

The Anthracite supplies many services to its customers, BettyeLou Bovolick said, pointing out people can pay utility bills here, cash checks, purchase money orders, copy documents and send faxes.

It’s also a place to pick up groceries, candy and snacks, as well as wine and beer and newspapers, including the Times Leader.

And where once only three stools were available for people to sit and have a hot dog or coffee, now there is seating for 30 — and a menu that includes Bossard’s homemade soups and brownies along with salads, hot sandwiches, breakfast items and more.

Decades ago the place sold lots of anthracite souvenirs, as well as the kind of novelties you’d see advertised in the back of comic books — things like whoopee cushions, soap that made your hands look dirty, and itching powder.

“I used to hang it up on hooks,” Bossard said, reminiscing about her early days repackaging itching powder, emptying trash and scrubbing garbage cans. When she was very young, her mom would reward her with a large sundae at The Spa restaurant.

“I remember The Spa, the Boston Candy Kitchen, Isaac Long’s, Carmen’s Pizza, Fannie Farmer’s …” Bossard said, listing downtown businesses that once flourished near the Anthracite.

Proud of their family’s heritage of hard work, the three co-owners lovingly display life-size cardboard portraits of Bossard and BettyeLou Bovolick’s parents, Marie and Francis Corcoran, as well as BettyeLou Bovolick’s late husband, Robert Bovolick, who worked in the business for many years.

Bossard’s late husband, David, also pitched to help with business that, Bossard said, her parents “built up from nothing.”

“I’m so grateful,” she said, “for what they taught us.”