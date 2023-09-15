Mid-Valley team won AAA state championship

After the Mid-Valley Spartanettes Girls Softball Team became the 2023 PIAA Class AAA Softball Champions for Pennsylvania, the Olyphant Borough Council and mayor presented a canvas post to the Mid-Valley School Directors, honoring the girls’ achievement.

The poster depicts individual players and will be displayed at Mid-Valley High School.

The mayor and council also presented a 25-foot canvas that willl be available for the public to see at the Queen City Train Station on Lackawanna Avenue in Olyphant.