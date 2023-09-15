Shown from left holding the large poster are: Mayor Jon Sedlak, Mid-Valley School Directors, Joanne Pesta, Jerry Luchansky, Donna Dixon, Patrick Sheehan, Superintendent, Steve Vituszynski the President of the Board, Mary Ruth Tanner, Anthony Barett, Olyphant Council, Dina Harrington, and Mike Abda. Back Row: Attorney Glen Cashuric, Dan Lane and Ronald Lutkowski.

Mid-Valley team won AAA state championship

After the Mid-Valley Spartanettes Girls Softball Team became the 2023 PIAA Class AAA Softball Champions for Pennsylvania, the Olyphant Borough Council and mayor presented a canvas post to the Mid-Valley School Directors, honoring the girls’ achievement.

The poster depicts individual players and will be displayed at Mid-Valley High School.

The mayor and council also presented a 25-foot canvas that willl be available for the public to see at the Queen City Train Station on Lackawanna Avenue in Olyphant.