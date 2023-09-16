🔊 Listen to this

The Dorcas Society of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, will sponsor a two-day rummage/bake sale, to be held 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 7 (bag day). The sale is open to the public

Donations of good clean, usable clothes, household items, dishes, pots and pans, holiday decorations, jewelry, books, games, puzzles, etc. will be accepted. The church building will be open on the following days/times for donation drop-off: Monday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please do not bring televisions, computers/printers, exercise equipment, large appliances, encyclopedias, cribs, strollers, artificial Christmas trees, VHS tapes, electrical cords or old telephones.

For more information call the church at 570-675-3859 or visit stpaulsdallaspa.org.