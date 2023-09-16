🔊 Listen to this

Last week’s column focused on a couple who have differing ideas about the wife’s cancer diagnosis. My response involved ways to address the impasse regarding treatment and it looked at some compassionate ways to deal with this change in health status.

One more discussion point worth exploring with loved ones and with family members, especially when still living in fine health, is voluntarily assisted dying services. The ways patients with terminal diseases are resolving the deterioration of their aging bodies and minds are expanding, but legal assisted dying is not yet available to all.

Not only is it expensive, it is available only in certain areas. At least for now anyway.

Still, some like me, are grateful for this growing movement, while others who align with certain religious teachings are horrified that it even exists.

Many readers already know about medically-assisted end of life options. Here in Colorado a law was passed that allows aid-in-dying medication. There are caveats, however, to this service, as there are with nine other states that have passed death with dignity laws. In Colorado a capable adult, among other things, must be a resident of the state and have a terminal illness with six months or less to live.

I was reminded of this option while a friend was visiting from California, a state which also permits this end-of-life choice. In the 75th year of life he has been wrapped up in his own health challenges for quite a while. Some of these issues began to take shape while he was employed but others popped up during retirement. Thankfully he is nowhere near the point where he is looking at ending his life due to his health status.

As with any chronic condition, his health and how he is feeling occupies a significant amount of his time and thoughts. Cancer is particularly draining that way.

But so are many other ailments, such as neuropathy, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease COPD, that are not necessarily immediately life-threatening. These other diseases still require attentive management, that quickly becomes compounded from riding the waves of pain and anxiety over months and years of watching, waiting, treating, recovering, retreating, waiting. Repeat.

I learned of the assisted dying options available in Switzerland when author Amy Bloom wrote about her husband’s decision to go there so he could end his life. The book “In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss” is quite the read, quite the unique love story. Bloom supported her husband’s choice to skip out early of the Alzheimer’s diagnosis he had received. She accompanied him to Dignitas, the Zurich based facility and the book, one I recommend, recounts the whole bit, pre and post trip.

But now here was my friend speaking of his friends, Janie and Mel, who faced a cancer diagnosis in yet another way. Earlier this year Mel had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. Janie and Mel, both 79, chose to make a trip to Pegasos in Basel, Switzerland to end their life together.

They did this after a few days in Paris. I can visualize them toasting each other and their love story with the most decadent meals and libations in the city of light, putting an exclamation mark on the ending of theirs.

After my friend told me of this couple, I located the article that was written up in a Denver, Colorado newspaper. It prompted some serious conversations between him, myself and my partner about what we think of all of this. What would we do or want should we be in Mel and Janie’s place?

For me, I know that my lifelong responsibility and love for my daughter and grand twins are the major factor for me. Their joyful presence in my life would prevent me from ending mine if my partner had Mel’s diagnosis, for example, and he felt he needed/wanted to end his life as Mel chose. But as to Paris, I would choose to make a trip there with him anytime, and with any health status.

But I know that these are the types of decisions, for some people, that could change or evolve as situations develop.

All of this is to say, it is a good practice to open up these discussions, especially the hard ones about our life and death choices and how we want to live and how we want to go out, well before the need to decide presents itself.

By the way, August was the month spotlighting making one’s will and/or trust.

Who knew.

So let this be a reminder to get on with it while you have that choice.

