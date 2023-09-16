Sue Hand will speak at Trucksville UMC

🔊 Listen to this

On Friday Sept. 22 local artist Sue Hand will be a guest speaker at Trucksville United Methodist Church, 40 Knob Hill Road.

Sue will be talking about her faith, her family and a beloved pet, named Jamie. In the book she wrote and illustrated more than 30 years ago, “A Dog Named Jamie – Her Life, Her Love and Her Legacy,” Sue recounts how it was love at first sight when she “saw a little girl pup curled into a tight sleeping little ball,” in a cage behind the Back Mountain Library Auction Barn.

Her young daughter Heather shyly raised her hand and bid 50 cents on the puppy. Sue held her breath, but the auctioneer immediately called out “SOLD” and so began the love story between the Hand family and this special family pet.

Sue will be sharing her love of God, love of family and love of life. In her book, filled with beautiful sketches, Sue’s tells of the life they all shared with Jamie, right up to the end when she became ill. It is a story of faithful companionship moving from a full and joyful life into illness and eventual death and grief.

When asked by a friend what she really wanted this book to say, Sue said: “I want Jamie’s book to tell people to Love God, to trust Him, and to live fully the life he gave us to live – not as a mere ‘practice session’ but as an ‘Authentic Performance’… just like Jamie did!”

The public is invited to come to the program which begins at 10 a.m. Light refreshments will be served.

While reservations are not necessary if possible please let us know you plan to attend by calling the church office at 570-696-3897.