How Cows and Chickens Help Heal Childhood Trauma

Investing in the children who have tough hurdles early in life is a huge investment in their future independence and welfare. All children, regardless of socioeconomic status or life experiences have value and belong. Vulnerable children are not a burden, and it is our collective responsibility to help these children understand that they matter, have value, and are worthy of a quality life.

The Lands at Hillside Farms is a 19th Century, 428-acre educational dairy farm located in Luzerne County. This non-profit working farm was created to teach life choices that are logical, healthy, and sustainable so that those born 200 years from now will have access to the same or better opportunities and resources. Hillside believes sustainability is far more than environmental decisions and practices. A significant piece of sustainability is providing services to vulnerable children.

For more than a decade, Hillside has provided evidence-based Care Farming/Grief Camp services to nearly 1,000 children who have lost a loved one through illness, accident, homicide, suicide, or overdose. The farm also serves children who are in foster care, with most children experiencing life-changing trauma due to family drug addiction. While at this unique five-day camp, children work alongside Hillside staff members, assisting with chores relevant to the operation of the farm. Children learn where food comes from. They experience the importance of respecting the earth, the environment, the animals, and each other. Working in teams, children bottle and bucket feed calves, brush goats, donkeys, and sheep, muck stalls, and collect eggs. Children also take part in a camp favorite, reading to the animals. Other activities include hiking Hillside’s vast pastures, exploring streams, and preparing lunches together.

Hillside partners with private mental health professionals, trauma counselors, and trained volunteers who daily work with the children one-on-one and in groups. Children learn healthy and appropriate coping strategies, emotional-regulation techniques, and communication skills. They receive the tools needed for better mental health, physical wellness, and a higher quality of life.

Many of the children who attend Hillside’s Children’s Grief Camp have experienced unspeakable acts of violence and betrayal. Yet, these children through the simple act of taking those first steps onto the farm show incredible bravery and resilience. By helping today’s children of trauma, Hillside Farms hopes to prevent trauma of those who are not yet born. Together, we have the power to help heal future generations.

Children’s Grief Camp is made possible through the support of individual donors and family foundations.

