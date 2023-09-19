🔊 Listen to this

Last year, we had an early start to flu season, which typically spikes in January or February but instead accelerated in November of 2022.

Some of our infectious diseases colleagues think we may see the respiratory virus season begin early again this year, so it’s important that we think about what illnesses will be going around and what we can do to keep ourselves healthy.

For the most part, the respiratory viruses we’ll encounter — cold, flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 — are a nuisance to those who develop infections. But we know there are people who are at great risk, particularly those who are very young, over 65, or in the age range between those ends of the spectrum but have other health conditions or take medication that put their immune status at risk.

If you are among the high-risk members of our community, get in touch with your doctor. For some of these viruses, there are antiviral medications that can help reduce symptom severity and duration if you’re eligible to take them. Having a plan to access them early in the course of an illness is important since delay can decrease their effectiveness significantly.

Respiratory viruses are contagious in nature because they spread through fluid droplets propelled through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Mitigation strategies, like masking, physical distancing and vaccinations help decrease our rate of acquiring respiratory infections.

We’ve begun to return to a more normal way of life after living through the COVID-19 pandemic, and that’s a good thing. But it’s important to think about others when we’re not feeling well. When we have respiratory virus symptoms, we should stay home, mask or stay away from others because we never know when we’ll be in contact with someone in the high-risk category.

The best way to protect yourself and those around you is to get your vaccinations for flu, COVID-19 and even RSV, if you’re eligible. Beyond that, self-care practices that keep you healthy all the time are also great methods for warding off viral infection:

• Be sure to get adequate sleep

• Stay hydrated

• Get good and balanced nutrition through maintaining a healthy diet

• Exercise to stay fit and boost your immune system

For the overwhelming majority of us, one of these viruses will probably make us sick enough to spend a few days on the couch and keep us away from work for a while. But it’s also critical that we understand that last year, in the United States alone, there were more than 650,000 people hospitalized with the flu, and close to 60,000 folks sadly died from the flu.

The flu is by no means benign. RSV hit the very young population hard last year, and we know COVID-19 can be deadly to those at high risk, even with less-severe variants of the virus.

Take precautions. Think about not only your health but also the health of your family, friends and neighbors.

And as always, if you’re experiencing serious symptoms related to a respiratory virus, consult your doctor right away.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].

