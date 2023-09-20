🔊 Listen to this

Hanover Area High School will host its homecoming football game at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 against Wyoming Area. The homecoming parade will begin at 5:35 p.m. at St. Aloysius Church, corner of Division Street and Lee Park Avenue, and proceed to Memorial Stadium. Shown are members of the homecoming court, from left, first row: Alexis McGrady, Audrianna Mangan, Isabella Curcio. Second row: Alana Hughes, Jocelyn Mihalko, Kayla Gist.