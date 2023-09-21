Musical will run Sept. 22 through Oct. 1 in Nuremberg

The DM Performing Arts Theatre, 15 School St. in Nuremberg will present Monty Python’s “Spamalot” this week and next.

Presented through Theatrical Rights Worldwide, “Spamalot” won the Tony Award for best musical comedy in 2005. Lovingly ripped off from the classic film “Monty Python and The Holy Grail,” this outrageous parody tells the tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table and has been called “the best new musical to open” by The New York Times.

While embarking on their quest for the Holy Grail, the Knights encounter flying cows, killer rabbits, and taunting Frenchmen while performing heart-stopping musical numbers.

The question remains, who will find the Holy Grail? On their quest, the knights are enthralled by the bevy of beautiful showgirls. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and are reminded to always look on the bright side of life. Some humor is adult oriented.

Director Joelle Colombo Witner said audiences should “look forward to sitting through an afternoon, or evening, of a playful, spirited, engaging, and, frankly, loony show presented by a phenomenal cast of actors, singers, and dancers.”

The cast of characters includes Tim Solarek as King Arthur, Chris Laundry as Patsy, Scott Colin as Sir Robin, Matt Williams as Sir Lancelot, Matt Fulkerson as Sir Galahad, Joelle Colombo Witner as Lady of the Lake, Jude Witner as Herbert, Adam Randis as Sir Bedevere, and Kelly Kreiger as Tim the Enchanter. Dancer/Singers are Ruth Huey, Mary Yanuzzi, Taryn Leonard, Hope Bridges, Vivian Santiago, Julia Dessoye, Kailyn MacCollum, and Kylee Swantek.

The show will open Friday, Sept. 22 and continue through Oct. 1 with shows Friday and Saturday nights at 7 and Sunday afternoons at 3. Tickets are available online at www.our.show/dmpw/spamalot, but will also be available at the door. Prices are $20 adult and $18 student and senior.

Doors open at 6:15 for the evening shows and 2:15 for the matinees. Refreshments will be available prior to shows and during intermission and will feature haluski, hot dogs, nachos, and bacon corn chowder.